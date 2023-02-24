Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans 110-115 Toronto Raptors in NBA
Photo: Toronto Raptors

9:59 PM5 hours ago

9:58 PM5 hours ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the result, the Raptors reached 29 wins in the league, while the Pelicans lost for the 30th time.
9:54 PM5 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

Raptors 115-110 Pelicans.
9:50 PM5 hours ago

1'

trent jr. a three-pointer puts the Raptors up five points with 14 seconds to go.
9:46 PM5 hours ago

1'

THERE'S GAME! Pelicans with seven points and difference drops to three points.
9:39 PM5 hours ago

3'

Raptors up 10 points down the stretch.
9:34 PM5 hours ago

6'

Raptors continue to lead by nine points. Pelicans makes a better fourth quarter and game gets more excited.
9:31 PM5 hours ago

8'

Pelicans with the most points in the fourth quarter, even eight points from the lead.
9:29 PM5 hours ago

9'

Pelicans with seven points in the last period, reaches 84 and is 10 from the lead.
9:19 PM6 hours ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

Raptors 92-77 Pelicans.
9:13 PM6 hours ago

2'

Pelicans with another seven-point streak, bringing the deficit to eight points.
9:02 PM6 hours ago

5'

Teams trade points, but the Raptors stay ahead with 14 more points at the lead.
8:53 PM6 hours ago

9'

Pelicans with seven points in a row, touch the scoreboard.
8:53 PM6 hours ago

10'

Raptors start with the most points.
8:32 PM6 hours ago

BREAK

Raptors 54-45 Pelicans.
8:27 PM6 hours ago

2'

Pelicans reacts at the end of the first half and drops the deficit to seven points.
8:27 PM6 hours ago

4'

Raptors with four straight points, opens 12 in the overall score.
8:26 PM6 hours ago

5'

The two teams exchanged points, but the Raptors still have an advantage.
8:12 PM7 hours ago

7'

Raptors improved in the second half of the game by 10 points.
8:07 PM7 hours ago

10'

The second period started evenly with both teams exchanging points.
8:02 PM7 hours ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

Raptors 23-19 Pelicans.
7:58 PM7 hours ago

2'

Pelicans reached seven straight points and returned to the lead on the scoreboard.
7:58 PM7 hours ago

4'

Raptors with five straight points.
7:51 PM7 hours ago

6'

First period with few points. Six minutes played and the match tied at 6-6.
7:47 PM7 hours ago

7'

Pelicans with six straight points, takes the lead.
7:47 PM7 hours ago

9'

The first points of the game belong to the Raptors, who open 4-0.
7:47 PM7 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's NBA at VAVEL.
7:01 PM8 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans


PG - CJ McCollum
SG - Trey Murphy
SF - Herbert Jones
PF - Brandon Ingram
C - Jonas Valanciunas.
6:58 PM8 hours ago

Toronto Raptors

PG - Fred VanVleet
SG - Gary Trent Jr.
SF - Scottie Barnes
PF - OG Anunony
C - Pascal Siakam.
6:58 PM8 hours ago

The historic

In the last 20 games between the two teams, the Raptors have won 12 times, while the Pelicans have won eight times.
6:54 PM8 hours ago

The NBA is back after the break for All-Star Game week.
3:00 PM12 hours ago

2:50 PM12 hours ago
Photo: New Orleans Pelicans
2:45 PM12 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Pelicans

Murphy

Ingram

Valanciunas

Jones

McCollum

2:40 PM12 hours ago

Pelicans' situation

Willie Green has a few absences, starting with EJ Liddell, knee injury, Zion Williamson, muscle problem, while Dyson Daniels, ankle, and Larry Nance, groin area, are doubts.
2:35 PM12 hours ago
Photo: Toronto Raptors
2:30 PM12 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Raptors

Achiuwa

Siakam

Poeltl

VanVleet

Barnes

2:25 PM12 hours ago

Raptors' situation

Nick Nurse will be without Otto Porter with a toe injury, and Thaddeus Young is a doubt due to knee pain.
2:20 PM13 hours ago

Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are seventh in the Western Conference, also in the play-in, The Pelicans have a combined 30 wins and 29 losses in 59 games played.
2:15 PM13 hours ago

Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are in 10th place, inside the play-in, of the Eastern Conference. In 59 games, the Raptors have 31 losses and 28 wins.
2:10 PM13 hours ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

 

2:05 PM13 hours ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

2:00 PM13 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

1:55 PM13 hours ago

Eye on the game

New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors live this Thursday (23), at the Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:50 PM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
