Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

What time is the Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets of February 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Detroit Pistons latest lineup
Detroit Pistons Ultimate Quintet:
James Wiseman, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart.
Charlotte Hornets latest lineup
The last five of Charlotte Hornets:
P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and JT Thor.
Detroit Pistons Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Bojan Bogdanovic (#44), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 20.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Isaiah Stewart (#28) who this season has managed to average 11.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Cade Cunningham (#2) will be key to assisting, last season was his Rookie year and this season he has averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6 assists.
Detroit Pistons in the tournament
The Detroit Pistons started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 15 wins and 46 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on February 25 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Detroit Pistons lost 95-91 at Little Caesars Arena, earning another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Terry Rozier (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nick Richards (#4) who this season has managed to average 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard LaMelo Ball (#1) will be key to assisting, last season he helped the team a lot and this season he has averaged 23.7 points, 6 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Charlotte Hornets in the tournament
The Charlotte Hornets started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 19 wins and 43 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on February 25 against the Miami Heat, where the Charlotte Hornets won 108-103 at the Spectrum Center and thus secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Spectrum Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. It cost 260 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Charlotte Hornets. Its opening was on October 21, 2005 and it has a capacity of 19,000 spectators.