Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Where and how to watch Lakers and Rockets online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team into the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in eleventh place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' season was littered with injuries and the constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the team's failure, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook trio one more chance. The Lakers will start this preseason with a great need to show their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Jalen Green, a must see player!
The Houston point guard is the great jewel of the Rockets and finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The young promise of the Rockets is ready for his second year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's moment to fight to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered one of the Rookie of the Year candidates , this was considered one of the great players for this season for his good moment. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun will be essential for Houston to meet the objectives set.
How does the Rockets get here?
The Houston team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets finished with a record of 20 wins and 62 losses to move into 15th place in the West. The Rockets are a team under reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, this team seems difficult to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best of each conference. For this season the Rockets kept their young core and put an end to the issue with John Wall by sending him to the Clippers. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level that young players like Jalen Green, Usman Garuba, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun can show. Houston's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Oklahoma and Orlando that are also rebuilding.
Where's the game?
The Toyota Center located in the city of Houston will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Toyota Center, at 7:00 p.m.