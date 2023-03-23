Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA
Where and how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks game on TV and in real time?

Minnesota Timberwolves-Atlanta Hawks
NBA Western Conference round

Date: March 22, 2023

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Broadcast: NBA League Pass

When is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Minnesota Timberwolves x Atlanta Hawks will start at 7 pm (ET), being played at Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota, valid for the round of the NBA. The duel will be broadcasted by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Record:

In total, the teams have met on 64 occasions in the NBA. Atlanta has won 40 meetings, and lost another 24 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The most recent matchup ended in a 136-115 victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 13, 2023.
How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season anxiously await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.
In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are in 8th place in the Eastern Conference. The team comes into the match with a negative: the team lost the last one it played. The Atlanta Hawks have 35 wins and 36 losses in 71 meetings played
Minnesota Timberwolves

The MemphisMinnesota Timberwolves are 8th in the Western Conference. The team comes into the match with a positive streak: the team won the last duel they played. The Minnesota Timberwolves have 36 wins and 37 losses in 73 matches played.
Minnesota Timberwolves

 

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The match is set for Minnesota Timberwolves x Atlanta Hawks at 9 pm (Brasília), at Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Welcome and welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the Eastern vs. Western conference of the NBA. On one side, the Minnesota Timberwolves are having a regular campaign in the Western conference, being the current 8th place, adding 36 wins and 37 losses. The team is behind only the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden States Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks in the conference and should go to the playoffs. On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks are going through a very similar phase and are also 8th in the Eastern Conference. The team has a bad season with 35 wins and 36 losses. The match is scheduled to take place at 9 pm (Brasília), at Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
