Summary and baskets of Detroit Pistons 106-107 Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA

This is Jalen Williams' basket to give his team the victory.
Q4 00:00 (106-107)
Jalen Williams on the horn wins offensive rebound and scores to give the Thunder the win
Q4 1:34 (100-105)
Jalen Williams basket and the Thunder up +5
Q4 3:37 (100-100)
Jaden Ivey's triple to tie the score
Q4 5:24 (94-97)
Jaden Ivey scores and the Pistons are only three points behind;
This was Hayes' nice gesture
Q4 7:58 (89-93)
Josh Giddey makes both free throws and the Thunder take a four-point lead
Q4 9:29 (89-89)
R.J. Hampton's three-pointer to tie the game
Q4 11:25 (80-87)
The last quarter starts with Tre Mann's three-pointer
Q3 00:00 (80-84)
We go to the last quarter with a four-point Thunder lead.
Q3 1:33 (76-81)
Eugene Omoruyi's three-pointer brings the Pistons within five points;
Q3 3:59 (69-74)
Aaron Wiggins' layup and five up for the Thunder
Q3 5:32
Marvin Bagley III's basket and the Pistons get within five points;
Q3 6:59
Basket by Luguentz Dort and a five-point lead for the Thunder;
Q3 9:24
Jaylin Williams' three-pointer and the Thunder have a one-point lead;
Q3 10:56 (56-56)
After the locker room, the first basket of the third was Josh Giddey's free throw;
Q2 00:00
The protagonists go to the locker room with a two-point lead for the Pistons
Q2 1:33
Luguentz Dort's dunk and a five-point lead for the Thunder;
Q2 3:55 (46-46)
Josh Giddey's layup to tie the game at 46
Q2 5:50
James Wiseman's dunk and five up for the Pistons;
Q2 7:26 (39-36)
Aaron Wiggins' three-pointer brings the Thunder within three points;
Q2 9:23 (34-31)
James Wiseman's layup and the Pistons up three;
Q2 11:18 (28-26)
Second quarter starts with Jalen Duren's basket.
Q1 00:00 (26-26)
End of the first quarter with the score tied at 26
Q1 00:44 (25-26)
Luguentz Dort wins offensive rebound to put Thunder ahead by one point
Q1 3:21 (23-20)
R.J. Hampton scores both free throws and the Pistons lead by three
Q1 5:24 (16-16)
James Wiseman's layup to tie the score;
This was Isaiah Joe's dunk
Q1 7:58 (9-11)
Isaiah Joe's dunk
Q1 9:23 (7-6)
Josh Giddey s basket and the Thunder move to within one point
Q1 11:47 (3-0)
The match starts with a triple by Jaden Ivey.
All set
The players warm up before the start of the match;
Detroit Pistons starting five
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Isaiah Livers
Marvin Bagley
Jalen Duren
Oklahoma City Thunder starting five
Josh Giddey
Isaiah Joe
Luguentz Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Watch out for this fact
The Detroit Pistons have lost their last 10 games away from home. Their last away win came on Jan. 27 against the Brookly Nets;
Departures of the two teams
The Detroit Pistons will be without as many as six players, while the Oklahoma City Thunder will have four absentees
These are today's games in the NBA
A total of 10 matches will be played this Wednesday
1 hour
In 1 hour begins the game between Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL
Stay tuned to follow the Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder corresponding to the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Paycom Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute and online coverage.
Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder online in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Be careful with this player in Oklahoma City Thunder
Gilgeous-Alexander is highlighting this course being the fourth with the best points average achieved with 31.3 points per game. In addition to an average of 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He was the best of the game in his team's last victory against the Blazers thanks to his 31 points, two rebounds and three assists.
Be careful with this player in Detroit Pistons
Bojan Bogdanovic, a 33-year-old forward who has averaged 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season. Although his participation in this match is doubtful, since he has lost the last few games and has not played since March 2
How do the Oklahoma City Thunder arrive?
These come from beating the Portland Trail Blazers 112-118 in their last game and they have won three of the last five games they have played. They are ninth in the Western Conference with a record of 37 wins and 38 losses. While in the northeast division they occupy the third position.
How do the Detroit Pistons get there?
They arrive after six consecutive defeats and have only won one game in the last 18 games they have played. They are the last qualifiers in the Eastern Conference with 16 wins and 59 losses, while they also occupy the last position in the central division.
Background
This will be It was the first time the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder met in 2023. The last time they did it was in November 2022 where the Detroit Pistons won 112-103. Maximum equality between these two teams, since in the last eight duels four have fallen in favor of the Detroit Pistons and another four to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Venue: The match will be played at the Paycom Center, which was inaugurated in June 2002 and has a capacity for 18,203 spectators.
Match Preview
Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet in the 2022-23 regular season
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here from VAVEL.