Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets match live?
What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA?
Argentina 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 6 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 6 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 6 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for Nets
Spencer Dinwiddie
Probable lineup for Hornets
Ball
Nets
There have been two defeats, both with small differences. One to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-113, and the most recent against the Dallas Mavericks, 125-120. The New York team is currently in 14th place in the Eastern Conference.
Brooklyn's success this season will depend on great performances from Mikal Bridges, Nicolas Claxton and especially Ben Simmons, who has received a lot of focus to recover from his back injury and is the team's main unknown. Another player who could contribute a lot is young point guard Cam Thomas, who has been developing his scoring ability and should be given more space this season.
Hornets
The return to the court started off on the right foot. A 116-10 win over the Atlanta Hawks, but then came the bitter taste of defeat against the Detroit Pistons, 111-99. Despite their woes, the Hornets are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
Spectrum Center
For basketball enthusiasts, the arena has a capacity of 19,026 fans, which can vary for other things.
