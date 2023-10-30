Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets of 30th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 6  pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Probable lineup for Nets

Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton
Probable lineup for Hornets

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams
The Brooklyn Nets, who traded Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in last season's trade deadline, qualified for the playoffs last season, but for the second time in a row they were swept in the first round, this time by the Philadelphia 76ers. Water under the bridge. However, the Nets have yet to win since the start of the new season.

There have been two defeats, both with small differences. One to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-113, and the most recent against the Dallas Mavericks, 125-120. The New York team is currently in 14th place in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn's success this season will depend on great performances from Mikal Bridges, Nicolas Claxton and especially Ben Simmons, who has received a lot of focus to recover from his back injury and is the team's main unknown. Another player who could contribute a lot is young point guard Cam Thomas, who has been developing his scoring ability and should be given more space this season.

The Charlotte Hornets are off to a contrasting start to the season. Aiming to end their long run of not making the playoffs, something that hasn't happened since the 2015-16 campaign, they hope to count on their main player to be among the NBA's top teams: LaMelo Ball. 

The return to the court started off on the right foot. A 116-10 win over the Atlanta Hawks, but then came the bitter taste of defeat against the Detroit Pistons, 111-99. Despite their woes, the Hornets are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center was the former Time Warner Cable Arena and Charlotte Bobcats Arena, but today it is also nicknamed The Uptown Arena and CBA. The venue is home to the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, the WNBA's Charlote Sting and the NHL's Charlotte Checkers. 

For basketball enthusiasts, the arena has a capacity of 19,026 fans, which can vary for other things.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets live this Monday (30), at the Spectrum Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
