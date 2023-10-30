Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors of October 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Portland Trail Blazers latest lineup
The last quintet of the Portland Trail Blazers:
Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Deandre Ayton and Matisse Thybulle.
Toronto Raptors latest lineup
The last Toronto Raptors quintet:
Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent Jr.
Portland Trail Blazers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, point guard Shaedon Sharpe (#17), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Deandre Ayton (#2) who this season has managed to average 13.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Anfernee Simons (#1) will be key to making assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 20.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Portland Trail Blazers in the tournament
The Portland Trail Blazers had a bad start to the regular season, with 0 games won and 2 lost, they established themselves in thirteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on October 29 against the Philadelphia 76ers, where the Portland Trail Blazers lost 126 to 98 at the Wells Fargo Center and thus the Portland Trail Blazers suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Toronto Raptors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, center Pascal Siakam (#43) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 26.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Scottie Barnes (#4), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 16.6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Toronto Raptors in the tournament
The Toronto Raptors started the tournament very poorly, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a bad start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 1 game won and 2 lost, they are in thirteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on October 28 against the Philadelphia 76ers, where the Toronto Raptors lost 114 to 107 at the Scotiabank Arena and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Scotiabank Arena will host the regular season game, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It cost 265 million Canadian dollars to build it, it is the home of the Toronto Raptors. It opened on February 19, 1999 and has a capacity of 19,800 spectators.