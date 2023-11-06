Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineps and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Hornets vs Mavericks live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
Clifford!
Steve Clifford, after the loss to the Rockets, spoke to the press: "What we didn't do, we didn't start well, you need to play 48 minutes in this league. We didn't start well against Atlanta, but we managed to overcome that. We didn't start well against Detroit (and) that was the difference in the game. And the other night, after the first five and a half minutes, we played well. The effort has been good, but playing hard in this league isn't enough. Playing hard gives you a chance, especially with a team like ours. But we have to be determined from the start and that's happened differently every night."
Injury Report: Mavericks
The Mavericks will have Maxi Kleber out injured, while Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris are listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Hornets
For the match, the Hornets only have Terry Rozier as a possible absentee, listed as questionable.
Western Conference
In the Western Conference, the Mavericks are in third place, with four wins and one loss, below the Warriors, with five wins and one loss, and the Nuggets, with six wins and one loss, and above the Pelicans, with four wins and two losses, and the Clippers, Timberwolves and Spurs, all with three wins and two losses.
Eastern Conference
The Hornets are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with two wins and three losses, below the Pacers and Nets, both with three wins and three losses, and above the Heat, Knicks, Cavaliers, Raptors and Pistons, all with two wins and four losses.
Last Matches: Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets come into the match with two wins and three losses. On Wednesday (25), they won 116-110 against the Hawks. On Friday (27), they lost 111-99 to the Pistons. On Monday (30), the defeat came against the Nets by 133-121. On Wednesday (01), by 128-119, the loss came to the Rockets and, on Saturday (4), the victory was by 125-124 over the Pacers.
Last Matches: Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have won four games and lost one this season. On Wednesday (25) they won 126-119 against the Spurs. On Friday (27) they beat the Nets 125-120. On Monday (30), it was a 125-110 win over the Grizzlies. On Wednesday (01), another victory, now over the Bulls, by 114-105. And on Friday (3), the defeat came by 125-114 to the Nuggets.
