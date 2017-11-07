Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks agree on trade for Eric Bledsoe

The Phoenix Suns have agreed on a deal that would send point guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Greg Monroe and draft picks.

Eric Bledsoe #2 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Talking Stick Resort Arena. |Feb. 12, 2017 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America|

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to send guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks for center Greg Monroe, a 2018 protected first-round and a 2018 protected second-round draft pick. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe first reported the news.

 