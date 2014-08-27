2014 College Football Preview: TCU Horned Frogs

TCU is going into their third season of their transition into the Big 12 conference and things have not gone well. Since joining the conference in 2012, the Horned Frogs are just 11-14 with a 6-12 record in conference play. Last season was a disappointment for head coach Gary Patterson who had high hopes at the beginning of the season before losing seven out of their last 10 games. If TCU wants to succeed this season, they will have to find a quarterback to jumpstart a stagnant offense.

2013 TCU Horned Frogs Season

After playing a tight game with LSU in the opener, TCU looked like a team capable of winning the conference. Inconsistent quarterback play, no ground game, and a struggling offensive line play would hurt the team for the remainder of the season. The silver lining to 2013 is that they were in almost every game despite the offensive struggles. The defense was one of, if not the best, in conference last season and kept the Horned Frogs close. Six of TCU's eight losses were by less than 10 points. Just a few more plays and TCU may have recorded a few more wins.

Patterson is looking to rejuvenate the offense with the hiring of two new offensive coordinators this season. Sonny Cumbie comes from Texas while Doug Meacham comes from Houston. Both had offenses who put up over 30 points per game in 2013. Cumbie and Meacham have the job of improving an offense who finished 9th in the conference in offense, ahead of only Kansas.

Offense

Trevone Boykin returns for the Horned Frogs in 2014. Boykin poses a threat to defenses with his legs but struggled with accuracy throwing the ball. Boykin has completed less than 60% of his passes in two years while rushing for over 700 yards. A quarterback who might be a better fit in the new system is Matt Joeckel. Joeckel comes from Texas A&M where he learned the Air Raid offense. The quarterback is eligible immediately since he graduated from Texas A&M. Joekel does not have a lot of experience after being stuck behind Johnny Manziel for two seasons. He has completed 27 of 38 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns. It has been reported that both will see time in the season opener.

There are five players battling for running back which could be used in committee under the new offense. B.J. Catalon is a versatile back who averaged 5.3 yards per carry last season and led the team with 569 yards. Boykin was the second leading rusher in a largely ineffective rushing attack. Aaron Green is the second most experienced back on the team carrying the ball 72 times for 232 yards. Other backs in the mix are Kyle Hicks, Trevorris Johnson, and Shaun Nixon.

With the new passing offense, the receiver position becomes even more significant. Last year's two leading receivers are back in 2014. Josh Doctson was the co-leader in receptions (36) and leader in yards (440). David Proctor had 26 receptions and five touchdowns. LaDarius Brown will be a loss after being dismissed from the team in February. Brown caught 36 balls last season for 393 yards. Brandon Carter's future with the team is in doubt after not being listed on the roster at the start of camp. Next is Ty Slanina with 19 receptions while nobody else on the roster had more than ten. Boykin could end up playing some receiver if someone else takes over at quarterback.

The tight ends, Cliff Murphy and Buck Jones, did not make much of an impact in 2013. It will be interesting to see if they get more chances in the pass heavy offense.

The offensive line was definitely a weak spot in 2013. They were one of the reasons that the running game was so ineffective. They lose three starters for this season, but have experience returning and everyone is a junior. Aviante Collins struggled last season at left tackle and redshirt freshman Joseph Noteboom has been placed ahead of him on the depth chart. Joey Hunt was the brightest spot on the offensive line at center. Frank Kee, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and Jameele Naff will help man the trenches this season.

Defense

The defense will be one of the best in conference again in 2014. Despite the loss of pre-season Defensive Player of the Year Devonte Fields, there is still plenty of talent left on the roster. The Horned Frogs run a unique 4-2-5 system.

Fields is not the only talented player that TCU has lost on the defensive line. Defensive tackle Jon Lewis, who led the team in tackles for loss in 2013, decided to leave the team in February. What they do have returning is All-Big 12 second team selection Chucky Hunter. Hunter led the line in tackles with 43 last season. Davion Pierson will line up at the other defensive tackle for TCU. Pierson started the opening seven games last season and at one point recorded a tackle for loss in four out of five games.

Somebody will have to fill the void left by Fields at defensive end. Terrell Lathan, the team leader in sacks in 2014 with 5, is a guy who can split time between the defensive tackle and defensive end positions. Without Fields, the defensive end looks to be his spot in 2014. On the other side there is James McFarland. The junior played in all 12 games and recorded his best game against Oklahoma State.

TCU will have veteran filled linebacker core this season. Senior Jonathan Anderson will start at the middle linebacker spot. Anderson started 10 games last season and recorded 66 tackles, including 14 in a game against West Virginia. The competition is fierce at the SAM linebacker position.

First, there is Marcus Mallett who started the first seven games and finished third on the team in tackles. Paul Dawson will also be competing for this spot. Dawson, who is on the Butkus Award Look list for the nation's best linebacker, led the team with 91 tackles last season. Neither of the guys will be considered a backup and both should see plenty of action in 2014.

The pass defense was the weakest part of the defense in 2013, partly because teams were forced to throw while going against the best rush defense in the conference. Sam Carter, one of the best safeties in the conference, returns this season at strong safety. Chris Hackett was a second team All-Big 12 player in 2013 and will continue at weak safety. Hackett had three interceptions last season. Derrick Kindred saw most of his playing time off the bench, but did get a couple of starts at costless safety. TCU will have to replace corner Jason Verrett from last year's squad. Kevin White returns and will step into that number one corner role. Redshirt freshman Ranthony Texada will join the starting lineup last season on the other side.

Special Teams

Special Teams is going to be a strength for TCU in 2014. Lou Groza candidate Jared Oberkrom returns as the placekicker. Oberkrom was 14-18 on field goal attempts in 2014 and is third nationally with 79 consecutive extra points. Ethan Perry will resume his place as the punter. Perry punted 80 times in 2014, averaging 40.3 yards and downing 29 inside the 20 yard line. B.J. Catalon will handle kick-off returns with Cameron Echols-Luper. Catalon was 16th nationally with 26.5 return average. Echols-Luper will also handle punt return duties.

2014 Season Outlook

TCU has a chance to start off the season well and gain some momentum going into conference play. Minnesota is the toughest non-conference game for the Horned Frogs. The schedule gets tough to start Big 12 play. Hopes are already middle of the road for TCU, and unless an upset occurs, an 0-2 start is likely in the Big 12. TCU faces a tough back-to-back Oklahoma at home and on the road against Baylor. The schedule obviously gets easier after Baylor with Texas being the toughest road opponent. This TCU is better than last season, seven or eight wins seems to be a good number for 2014.