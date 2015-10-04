Alabama Crimson Tide Rolls Over Georgia Bulldogs in 38-10 Victory

Alabama came into today’s game as a one point underdog to Georgia. It didn't take much to see that the Tide were actually the more dominant team out of the two.

The game actually started out pretty evenly matched. Both defenses started out with big stops in the first quarter. Alabama was able to get on the board first with a field goal made by Adam Griffith. Griffith is now 4-for-8 in field goal attempts for this season. Georgia struck back right after and put a field goal up on the board too, tying the game up at three apiece. After the one field goal by Georgia, Alabama took off…and never looked back.

Alabama quarterback Jake Coker looked like a completely different player during this game. He completed 11-of-16 passes, totaling 190 yards and a touchdown pass. He also had a 28 rushing yards, including a rushing touchdown. During the Ole Miss game, and even during the first half of last week’s game, Coker and his wide receivers had not been connecting. A lot of his passes were way off target, resulting in turnovers and the inability to convert third downs. Today he made a ton of exceptional passes, and they were almost always right on target.

On the other side, both Georgia quarterbacks played quite horribly. Starter Greyson Lambert completed only 10 of his 24 attempts totaling a mere 86 yards. He also threw an interception. Georgia backup Brice Ramsey completed one out of his six attempts and threw two interceptions. The Georgia offensive line had a lot of difficulty handling the big defensive front seven for Bama. With the amount of pressure coming in on both quarterbacks, they simply had no time to throw the ball accurately. This was the first good defense Georgia had played this season and it showed greatly.

The one bright spot for Georgia was running back Nick Chubb. Chubb was held to minimal yardage in the first half. However, his run game was opened up a lot more in the second half. His 83-yard run, that ended in a touchdown, put him over 100 yards for the 13th consecutive game. This streak ties former Bulldog and Heisman winner Herschel Walker. It was also the highlight of the Georgia offense for the night.

At the end of the night, Alabama proved that they were the better team over Georgia in practically every aspect of the game. Don't count Georgia out of the SEC East running just yet though, there's still plenty of season left for them to come back and finish strong.

What's Next:

Alabama will face Arkansas next Saturday in Tuscaloosa at 7 P.M. EST. Arkansas is 1-3, with losses to Toledo, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M.

Georgia will play Tennessee in Knoxville next Saturday at 3:30 P.M. EST. Tennessee is 2-3 with losses to Oklahoma, Florida, and Arkansas.