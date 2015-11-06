Florida Gators Preview: Gators Look To Beat Vanderbilt And  Advance To The SEC Championship Game

Florida Gators - Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: November 7th 12:00 EST

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville FL

The #10 Florida Gators will look to advance to their first SEC Championship game since 2009. To get there all the Gators have to do is beat their SEC-East rivals, the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Last Week's Result:

Last week the Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the annual game played in Jacksonville, in dominating fashion, 27-3. The game was close at first as it was a defensive struggle but Florida was able to pull away early in the second half as they got big plays from both their offense and defense. This week the Gators return home looking to capture their first SEC-East title in five years.

The Gators are lead by backup quarterback Treon Harris after starter Will Grier was suspended just a few weeks ago for PEDs. Harris has looked good and has also been complimented by an elite Florida defense. If all three units continue to dominate Florida should win this game in blowout fashion.

Players to Watch: Antonio Callaway, WR Florida

Freshman receiver Antonio Callaway has been absolutely excellent for Florida this season. While he has just 19 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns (one on a punt return), he has been a terror for opposing defenses to cover. He is averaging 22 yards per catch and has put together two consecutive 100-yards receiving games. If Callaway has another big one, it will help Florida to victory in this one.

Vernon Hargreaves III:

Vernon Hargreaves III is widely regarded as one of colleges shut down corners. Haregreaves will likely be a top pick in the 2016 NFL Draft if he decides to go pro after this season. Hargreaves has been incredible this year has he has come up with four interceptions and has also racked up 23 total tackles. If Hargreaves and the defense keeps up this high level of play, Florida should win this game in blowout fashion.

Other Notes:

Florida wins the turnover battle- Florida is +13 in turnovers and has not last the turnover battle in a game this season as they are 6-0-2 right now.

Kelvin Taylor looks to run wild again- This season Taylor has had 10 touchdowns and 584 yards. He ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the teams victory over Georgia last week.

Prediction:

Florida will be heavily motivated as it is senior day as well as having the chance to book their trip to Atlanta. The Gators will likely score early and often and by the end of the game they will find themselves celebrating an SEC-East championship. This game will most likely see the Gators winning in commanding fashion.

Florida, 31 Vanderbilt, 14