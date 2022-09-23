Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAA Football 2022
Photo: Alabama Football

12:22 AM13 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live NCAAF 2022 Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide coverage

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide live in Week 4 of the 2022 NCAAF season, as well as the latest information from Bryant-Denny Stadium
Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:17 AM18 minutes ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcasted on television on ESPN Network and in streaming through ESPN App. 
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
12:12 AM23 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide online and live NCAAF game

This is the kickoff time for the Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide game on September 24 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star +
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN U
Spain: 1:30 AM (Sunday, Sept. 18)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 6:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star +
12:07 AM28 minutes ago

Key Player- Alabama Crimson Tide

Bryce Young has had a good start to the current College Football season, he has completed 85 pass attempts, of which, 58 have been completions. He has thrown nine touchdown passes and has 644 total yards completed.
12:02 AM33 minutes ago

Key Player - Vanderbilt Commodores

Will Sheppard leads the Commodores offensively, the wide receiver has caught 23 passes, completing an average of 13.6 yards per reception. He has had 7 touchdowns on the current season.
11:57 PM38 minutes ago

How are the Alabama Crimson Tide doing?

The Alabama Clemson Tide come in undefeated with a 3-0 record, but for the first time this season they are facing a conference rival. 

The offense led by Bryce Young is one of the best in the league, but the defensive contribution is perhaps one of the best in the league. 

11:52 PM43 minutes ago

How are the Vanderbilt Commodores doing?

The Commodores come in with a 3-1 record this season. Vanderbilt's offense can compete with Alabama's from the numbers, however, defensively they must improve to try not to suffer another loss. 
11:47 PMan hour ago

Week 4 of College Football continues

This Saturday night we will have one of the candidates for the national title, the runner-up of the previous season has started in the best way and hopes to continue its triumphant path against Vanderbilt.
11:42 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Tuscaloosa in Alabama, United States. 
It has a capacity of 101,821 spectators.  
11:37 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Vanderbilt Commodore vs Alabama Crimson Tide game, corresponding to week 4 of the NCAAF. The game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 19.30 pm.
