Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAA Football 2022

Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcasted on television on ESPN Network and in streaming through ESPN App.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Where and how to watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide online and live NCAAF game
This is the kickoff time for the Vanderbilt Commodores vs Alabama Crimson Tide game on September 24 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star +
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN U
Spain: 1:30 AM (Sunday, Sept. 18)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 6:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star +
Key Player- Alabama Crimson Tide
Bryce Young has had a good start to the current College Football season, he has completed 85 pass attempts, of which, 58 have been completions. He has thrown nine touchdown passes and has 644 total yards completed.
Key Player - Vanderbilt Commodores
Will Sheppard leads the Commodores offensively, the wide receiver has caught 23 passes, completing an average of 13.6 yards per reception. He has had 7 touchdowns on the current season.
How are the Alabama Crimson Tide doing?
The Alabama Clemson Tide come in undefeated with a 3-0 record, but for the first time this season they are facing a conference rival.
The offense led by Bryce Young is one of the best in the league, but the defensive contribution is perhaps one of the best in the league.
How are the Vanderbilt Commodores doing?
The Commodores come in with a 3-1 record this season. Vanderbilt's offense can compete with Alabama's from the numbers, however, defensively they must improve to try not to suffer another loss.
Week 4 of College Football continues
This Saturday night we will have one of the candidates for the national title, the runner-up of the previous season has started in the best way and hopes to continue its triumphant path against Vanderbilt.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Tuscaloosa in Alabama, United States.
It has a capacity of 101,821 spectators.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Vanderbilt Commodore vs Alabama Crimson Tide game, corresponding to week 4 of the NCAAF. The game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 19.30 pm.
