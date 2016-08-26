VAVEL USA's 2016 NFL Guide: Baltimore Ravens team preview
For the first time since John Harbaugh took over as head coach in 2008, the Baltimore Ravens finished with a losing record last season, going 5-11 with the caveat of 22 season-ending injuries dooming them to a frustrating season. 

Going into the 2016 campaign, Harbaugh and the Ravens have a chance to get the team back on track and reverse the bad luck headed their way. 

Headlines

Leading passer: Joe Flacco (64.4 completion percentage, 2,791 yards, 14 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 40.86 total QBR)

Leading receiver: Kamar Aiken (75 catches, 944 yards, five touchdowns)

Leading rusher: Justin Forsett (151 carries, 641 rushing yards, 4.2 yards per carry, two touchdowns)

By far, the biggest storyline for the Ravens coming into this year is the return of Flacco. The former Super Bowl MVP started every game for Baltimore dating since the team drafted him 18th overall in 2008 (ironically enough, also coming off a disappointing 5-11 season). Then he tore his ACL in a 16-13 victory over the St. Louis Rams. Flacco looks to show that his knee is 100 percent while finally proving to be worth his large salary.

Last year, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. announced his intention to retire following the 2015 season. The former Carolina Panther appeared to be on pace for another age-defying season until he tore his Achilles tendon in week seven against the San Diego Chargers. Smith changed his mind before the end of the year and was activated from the PUP list last week. Smith hopes to re-establish himself as the number one option in the Ravens' passing attack.