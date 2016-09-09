VAVEL USA's 2016 NFL Guide: AFC North division preview
Considered one of the toughest divisions in football, the AFC North promises to be just as rugged in 2016 as they were last season. The Cincinnati Bengals won the division for the second time in three seasons and look to repeat as champions. Standing in their way are the high-powered Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. The odd men out, the Cleveland Browns really don't have much of a chance to succeed in this division.

The Steelers were second in the division at 10-6 and Baltimore hobbled to a 5-11 record while Cleveland brought up the rear at 3-13. There is a very good chance three teams make the playoffs out of this division, as was the case in 2014.

Here is a look at how things will shape up in 2016.

1. Cincinnati Bengals