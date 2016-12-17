Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens Preview: Ravens face a must-win scenario on Sunday

Three wins for the Baltimore Ravens and they're in the playoffs. This situation begins this Sunday when they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens were beaten 30-23 by the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, ending a two-game winning streak, and they are looking at a must-win situation this weekend after they fell one game behind the leaders in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Buffalo Bills last Sunday and moved to the top of the division, however, if John Harbaugh's team win the rest of their games, including a clash with the Steelers, they will make it to the post-season.

Eagles on a four-game losing streak

As for the Eagles, it has been a bit of a hit-and-miss season for them under their rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. They sit bottom of the NFC East and their season will come to a close after they play their remaining three matches.

Philadelphia are currently on a four-game losing streak after suffering defeats to the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins. In each of those games their defense has struggled and Joe Flacco and the Baltimore offense will look to exploit that this Sunday.

Wentz has been, arguably, the only positive sign for Philly this season, he has completed 63.7 per cent of his passes, and that is higher than that of Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston and last season's MVP Cam Newton.

Ravens need to find a way to win

What must the Ravens do to overcome this challenge on Sunday? Well, first of all, they need to put the loss to the Patriots to the back of their minds and get back down to business.

Their running game is starting to pick up momentum and against the 12th-ranked defense in the league, they need to use Kenneth Dixon and Terrance West more, as well as their receivers.

Since their bye week, pre-Patriots loss, they won four out of five and that is because Flacco picked up and the defense, which is ranked first in the league against the run, went back to playing Ravens football.

This game with the Eagles will make or break their season, the Steelers have the Bengals on the road, but Baltimore's situation is clear, if they win all of their games, they will be playing in the playoffs.

Injury Report

Baltimore have one player listed as out in their injury report and that is Jimmy Smith (ankle), while Terrell Suggs (NIR) and Jeremy Zuttah (NIR) were listed, but will be playing on Sunday.

Crockett Gilmore (thigh), Anthony Levine Sr. (toe), Alex Lewis (ankle) and Jerraud Powers (concussion) are all listed as questionable for the clash at M&T Bank.

As for the Eagles, Darren Sproles (concussion) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) are listed as out and Brandon Brooks (illness) participated fully in practice all week and will play in the game.

Five players are listed as questionable for Philadelphia; Allen Barbre (hamstring) did not participate in practice this week, Brent Celek (stinger), Dorial Green-Beckham (abdomen), Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) and Jordan Matthews (ankle) all participated fully in Friday's session.