"Great Privilege" to play in another Super Bowl, says Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots are set to compete in their third-straight Super Bowl on Sunday and Head Coach Bill Belichick says it’s a “great privilege” to compete in another one.

Belichick’s side stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LIII after seeing off the Kansas City Chiefs. The lead changed hands four times during the fourth quarter, with Harrison Butker kicking a 39-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

Tom Brady threw for 348-yards and a touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium and led the offense on a game-winning drive in overtime as Rex Burkhead’s touchdown ensured the Patriots would be heading to Atlanta.

Unselfish Players In New England

The Patriots head coach was asked what was different about this team, compared to other seasons, and Belichick spoke about how the players all pull in the same direction.

“There’s a lot of unselfish players, guys that just do whatever they need to do, whatever their role is,” Belichick said to the press on opening night. “They’re willing to jump in there and do it for the team.

“They help each other on the practice field. They help each other do their jobs on the field, whether it’s doing something to help you do your job or you doing something to help me do my job a little bit better.

“They have a good chemistry and feeling for each other. We’ve played a lot of football together and they’re starting to do little things that we didn’t to a month ago, two months ago. Those little things make a difference.”

This Sunday will be the ninth Super Bowl for New England under Belichick, a remarkable achievement considering the league is structured in a way to stop teams repeating their success year after year.

Rams Are a "Well-Balanced" Team

Belichick has faced the Rams in a Super Bowl once before, back in 2002 in the Superdome in New Orleans. Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning field goal, as seconds ran out, clinched the victory after the 20-17 win.

However, this is a very different Rams team and the Patriots head coach spoke about how Sean McVay’s team have a lot of talented players in their ranks.

He added: “They’re a well-balanced team. They have great players, great defensive players, led by (Aaron) Donald and they’re well coached.

“(Jared) Goff, (Todd) Gurley, a good offensive line, good skill players, (Brandin) Cooks. (Johnny) Hecker is really a weapon, one of the most dangerous players in the kicking game in the entire National Football League.

“The kicker, (Greg) Zuerlein, kicked a 57-yard field goal to beat the Saints, so they have great players, they’re well-coached and they’re tough.

“They win a lot of close games because they know how to play good situational football. They’re good at everything.”