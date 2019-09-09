Lamar Jackson Is "Special", Says Baltimore Ravens Running-Back Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram made the perfect start to life with the Baltimore Ravens and believes quarterback Lamar Jackson is a "special" player.

The running-back, who was with the New Orleans Saints for eight years, set the tone early with a 49-yard run on his first carry as a Raven.

Despite there being a number of new faces in the Baltimore team, but they were relentless in their 59-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Embed from Getty Images

Lamar Jackson Is A “Special” Player

Jackson had a perfect passer rating after going 17-for-20 for 324-yards and five touchdowns. Ingram believes Jackson is “special” and can go a long way in the game.

“He’s special,” Ingram said. “The sky is the limit for him. He has all the tools to be great. We just have to help make his job easier for him and be there to support him.”

On winning, he continued: “It’s great to just come out and have a big game as a team. It was a group effort, offense, defense, special teams coaching, we put a great game plan together all week.

“We just came out and executed our game plan. We’ve just got to keep learning and keep building.”

Embed from Getty Images

Ingram Tried To Go All The Way On Opening Play

Ingram finished the game with 107-yards from 14 carries with two touchdowns, both of which came in the first-half of the game.

However, the running back told reporters after the game that he was trying to go all the way to the end zone on the first play.

He said: “I was trying to go 80 (yards), but I checked back to make sure nobody was there and it kind of slowed me down a little bit. The offensive line done a great job, receivers blocking down field and a good scheme called by our coaches.”

The Ravens will be looking to continue their fine start to the new season when they welcome former player Terrell Suggs and the Arizona Cardinals to M&T Bank Stadium next Sunday.