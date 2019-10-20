Baltimore Ravens vs Seattle Seahawks: Quarterbacks Jackson and Wilson Set To Battle For First Time

One of the stand-out matches this week, that’s the best way to describe the blockbuster clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks are aiming to keep pace with the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, with Russell Wilson having one of the best starts to an NFL season in his career.

In four of their five wins this season, Seattle have won by four points or less and will provide a tough test for this Ravens team, who go into the game having won back-to-back games and sitting top of the AFC North.

The two teams last faced each other in 2015 and the Seahawks have won the last three meetings. Wilson threw five touchdown passes in Baltimore, in the last encounter, as Seattle ran out 35-6 winners.

Embed from Getty Images

Ravens Preparing for Tough Seahawks Test

The Ravens are sitting top of their division at 4-2 and there is no doubt that this will be a tough test against this Seahawks team. Going into Seattle is never easy, but this is, arguably, the second time, in seven games, where Baltimore will really be tested.

After the defeat against the Cleveland Browns, head coach John Harbaugh got a much-needed response from his team as they bounced back with two victories against divisional rivals.

Justin Tucker’s overtime field goal won the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens got past the Cincinnati Bengals at home last Sunday.

Baltimore’s secondary has been an issue, with injuries to key players leaving them depleted in that area. It’s unsure whether Marcus Peters, who was traded for this week, will play a major part, but his arrival was a welcome one.

Lamar Jackson has shown his passing threat, but also his running threat in recent weeks. In the win over the Bengals, he had 236 passing yards, but 152 rushing yards and one touchdown. The Ravens will look to run the ball, using Jackson, but also running-backs Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the game.

Embed from Getty Images

Wilson and Seahawks Looking to Extend Winning Run

The Seahawks have kept pace with the 49ers in their division so far, but will be looking to continue their run of good performances and go 6-1 for the first time since the 2013 Super Bowl winning season.

Tight-end Will Dissly was injured during the 32-28 win over the Browns in Week 6 and has been placed on IR. This means that wide-receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf will see much more of the ball from now.

The Ravens secondary has struggled this season and has gave up big plays, so Wilson, who has been one of the stand-out quarterbacks in the league, will look to target his receivers down the field.

Seattle have put at least 21 points on the board in every game they’ve played this season. There’s a chance this could be one of the games of the season and both teams will be eager to continue their winning streak.