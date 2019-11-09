Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this: Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys match.
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: NBC.
If you want to directly stream it: NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on inernet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Minnesota Key Player
Dalvin Cook, RB Minnesota Vikings. So far this season, Cook has been placed as the best runner in the NFL. He records 894 total yards and a total of 9 touchdowns. Cook should be Minnesota's workhorse, because QB Kirk Cousins is known not to perform well in prime time matches.
Dallas Key Player
Ezekiell Elliott, RB Dallas Cowboys. The last three games have been at the level the Elliott Cowboys expected. He's been recording more than 100 yards per game for three straight games. This provides good results for Dallas who can make more Play Action plays.
Minnesota Vikings with hard backhand in Kansas City
Last Sunday's midday game seemed to be acceptable for the Vikings as they played against Chiefs who played without Patrick Mahomes. But they were unable to hold onto the lead and fell (23-26) thanks to a Harrison Butker Field Goal in the final seconds of the game.
Dallas Cowboys starting the positive path
Dallas played last Monday in New York in a key game in his division. They were able to get up from a very bad first quarter and ended up beating the Giants 37-18. Result that keeps the Cowboys in the lead of the NFC East.
Vikings: Team News
From now on, Minnesota is at a disadvantage for the match by having already confirmed three casualties for this Sunday's game. The most sensitive is the WR Adam Thielen who for hamstring problem will not be able to play. The other two players who will not be S, Anderew Sendejo and DT Linval Joseph.
Cowboys: Team News
There are two doubts in the Cowboys team for this Sunday's match. Amari Cooper, WR and Leighton Vander Esch were limited throughout the week and only trained on Friday, but they are expected to play. Whoever is confirmed not to play will be the Cameron Fleming tackle.
Minnesota, against a possible postseason rival
Beyond the first part of the season, the Vikings have been one of the most consistent teams in the entire National Conference. Minnesota, however, has always been below its division. It must maintain a positive pace, because in the North of the AFC with: Lions, Packers and Bears.
Dallas Motivated by Hitting Authority
A season irregular until the time of the Dallas Cowboys, but that has not prevented them from being placed as leaders of their division. This inconsistency can remain in the past if they win the Sunday Night Football.
Kickoff time: 20:20pm ET
The Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, USA. The start of the match is scheduled for 20:20pmET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre - game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.