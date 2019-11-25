Green Bay Packers 8-37 San Francisco 49ers: Niners expose Green Bay on Sunday Night  Football

When the NFL flexed this game to Sunday Night, we were expecting fireworks. But after an opening drive fumble, it seems like only one side came ready to play as the San Francisco 49ers dominated the Green Bay Packers to the tune of 37-8.

Aaron Rodgers lost a fumble on the opening drive that the 49ers picked up and took to the goal line. It was a confusing and delayed play where no one knew how to react, but the 49ers were able to cash in immediately and take control at home.

Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, throwing for 2 touchdown passes and finding his targets throughout the field. George Kittle, just returning off the injured player list, led San Francisco with 6 receptions, 129 yards and a touchdown. The Packers weren’t able to slow down either facet of the Niners offensive game-plan.

49ers impressive from the start to the end

San Francisco’s defense stood out the most, throttling any sort of Packer play that looked promising. The defensive line crunched Rodgers for five sacks and forced the Rodgers and the Packers to not convert a single third down conversion.

What is probably the most impressive stat: The 49er defense allowed 198 yards in 70 plays, and an lacklustre 1.7 yards per play when Rodgers was in.

The offensive guru mind of Matt LaFleur is starting to come under fire, as the team has only passed for 445 yards in its last three games. Green Bay (8-3) has a favourable schedule upcoming to right their course into the playoffs, however serious holes are starting to render less confidence in the team heading into early January.

The 49ers (10-1), under the direction of head coach Kyle Shanahan, began a gruelling three game stretch against some of the NFC’s best in the best possible way, and will look to continue this winning trend heading into next week. They currently sit atop the division and the conference, but have Seattle Seahawks (9-2) and New Orleans Saints (9-2) nipping at their heels, hoping for the current leaders to stumble.

