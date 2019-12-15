Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Bears looking for win to keep faint playoff hopes alive

The 7-6 Chicago Bears travel to the NFC North leaders the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay at 10-3 with a win on Sunday would ensure that the Bears can no longer win the division.

A Minnesota Vikings win against the Los Angeles Chargers would eliminate the Bears from wild card contention also.

Last week the Bears beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-24 in a thriller at Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football, while the Packers also at home beat the Washington Redskins 20-15.

Much improved play from Trubisky

The Bears come into this game benefitting from a few days extra rest as their last game was on a Thursday. The Bears, on a three-game winning streak have seen much better performances in their last two games from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

In a 24-20 Thanksgiving Day win versus the Detroit Lions, Trubisky threw for 338 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. This was his first 300 yard game in 16 matches.

In last weeks win over the Cowboys he threw for less yards (244), but again threw three TD's and one INT. Trubisky also moved the chains with his feet contributing 63 yards from 10 rushes.

Running back David Montgomery rushed for 86 yards also to give the Bears a good balance of passing and rushing.

Last weeks win looked a lot closer than it was with the Bears leading 24-7 midway through the third quarter. The Cowboys scored 17 fourth quarter points as they looked to overcome a large Bears lead. However the Bears were able to come away with their third win in a row.

The Bears will be hoping Trubisky can continue his good form against a Packers defense ranked 20th overall and 21st against the pass.

With the Packers defense ranked 25th against the run also, we may see a balance of passing and rushing with Trubisky again relied on to contribute with a few runs himself.

Packers defensive leaders looking to stifle Trubisky

The Packers in their last two games have held the New York Giants to just 13 points and the Redskins to 15 and will be looking to continue to be stingy on defense against the Bears.

Although the Packers are ranked 20th in defense, they have some playmakers looking to pressure Trubisky and stop him getting into a rhythm.

Linebacker Blake Martinez is the NFL's leading tackler joint with the Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner on 129.

The so-called Smith brothers, Preston Smith (11.5 - 6th) and Za'Darius Smith (10 - Tied 9th) are both ranked in the top 10 in the NFL for sacks.

This game presents a difficult test for Aaron Rodgers and co. The Bears defense is ranked 9th overall, 13th against the pass and 7th against the run.

Although Rodgers had a quiet game by his standards last week, throwing for just 195 yards and 1 TD, he will surely show up ready to put the final nail in the coffin of the Bears playoff hopes in the biggest and oldest rivalry in the NFL.

Aaron Jones will be looking to carry on the momentum after a big game last week where he not only ran for 134 yards off 16 carries, but also caught six passes out of the backfield for 58 yards.

Kick-off time for this rivalry game with huge playoff implications is 1pm Eastern on FOX.