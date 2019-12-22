I'm Having the Most Fun I've Ever Had Playing Football, says Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said that he’s “having the most fun I’ve ever had playing football” this season.

The Ravens recorded their 11th-straight victory after beating the Cleveland Browns 31-15 on the road in Week 16 and clinched the number one seed in the AFC for the Playoffs.

Humphrey was one of 12 Ravens to be selected to the Pro Bowl, but the team have a bigger goal after ensuring the AFC Playoffs would run through Baltimore for the first time in franchise history.

We all really enjoy each other’s company - Humphrey

Cleveland took the lead in the second quarter, but Jackson led the team on a fightback and the Ravens got revenge on the Browns from earlier in the season.

Speaking after the game in the press conference, Humphrey spoke about the unity of this Ravens team and also mentioned how “humble” Jackson is.

Humphrey said: “I’ve always felt the best ingredient to winning is how close you are to your teammates and how much are you willing to give your all for the guy next to you?

“We see that the most with the o-line, how they look out for Lamar (Jackson). Lamar is as humble as could be and those guys would do anything.

“It’s the same on defense, we would do anything to put our guy in a position to win. When you’ve got a whole bunch of guys on the same page, and not too many bad apples in the tree, really good things will come from it.”

The Ravens will close our the regular season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will then have a bye week before their divisional round match in the Playoffs.