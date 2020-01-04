Washington Redskins appoint Ron Rivera as new Head Coach

The Washington Redskins have hired Ron Rivera as their new head coach, the team announced on Wednesday.

Rivera had been fired by the Carolina Panthers, following their fourth-consecutive defeat, which brought an end to his eight-and-a-half-year reign.

During his time in Carolina, Rivera guided the team to four playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl, and left as their most successful head coach in franchise history.

Rivera Appointed New Redskins Head Coach

Rivera arrived with the Panthers in Cam Newton’s first season and his stand-out season was in 2015, when he led the team to a 15-1 regular season and a Super Bowl appearance.

The newly-appointed Redskins HC ended with a 76-61-1 record with the Panthers and told reporters how “excited” he is for this new challenge.

“While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” he said.

“After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around. I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work.”

Jay Gruden was fired five games into the 2019 season and Bill Callahan took over for the rest of the season, which was a disappointing one as the team finished bottom of the NFC East with a 3-13 record.