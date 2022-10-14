Penn State vs Michigan Wolverines Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NCAAF
Photo: Publicity/Michigan

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:56 PM8 minutes ago

Watch here Penn State vs Michigan Wolverines live score

Don't miss a detail of the Penn State vs Michigan Wolverines match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
7:51 PM13 minutes ago

Speak up, Jim Harbaugh!

''Mike had a medical emergency during the game. And he's in stable condition. He will spend the night here in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike é a strong guy and only abundant prayers go his way and really put things in perspective.

''Everyone at the moment, everyone's thoughts are with Mike – mine were, everyone around us wanted him to get the care he needed. And I thought they knew what he was capable of, before they took him out, it looked like he was back. The most important thing é just health at that moment.''

Indiana did a great job taking the game out of racing, trying to limit it as much as possible. Blake Corum é such a good quarterback that he even ran for 120-130 yards, again. He é so good. And I thought we were doing a good job getting off the ball. We just had to adjust some of the perimeter moves in the run game that were being taken out specially. And I thought we did a good job making those adjustments.''

''Other tweaks were to really put it in JJ McCarthy's hands. Let him play the ball and the receivers really responded. Ronnie Bell had a great day. I think 11 receptions, Schoonmaker had nine, CJ had two touchdowns and a really good reception. With the only time JJ got hit, he was behind Cornelius and he hit a good hit – which shows the good job the offensive line was doing in passing protection.

''So yeah, I felt good. Youê You know, going off-script, too, that produced some great plays coming off our own two-yard line, 98-yard unit. That was out of the script. And that was a huge, huge unit. And the throwing game was really great in that part. And I love the way JJ responded. He was so nice and calm there; back. a few first leg runs, and he was pretty much in the money: 18 out of 28 or 34. I think something somewhere in that range. This é very good. And 300 yards, é cool. I think a lot of quarterbacks out there, when they play the first 300-yard game, "I can do that now. I can really do this. And that usually é a good omen and propels them forward.''

''Há just moments when we just weren't – I'm not sure what the percentage would be. Maybe three quarters of the time we were playing Michigan football and sounding solid and assigning - and maybe more. But there is sometimes when things are characteristic, we are getting penalties. Again, giving up on cheap yardage defense or the false starts and mistakes we had on offense. And that will keep us; humble. Let's move forward with humble hearts heading to the big game against Penn State.''

7:46 PM18 minutes ago

Averages!

Michigan Wolverines scored 258 points for the season. An average of 43 points per game.
7:41 PM23 minutes ago

How does Michigan Wolverines arrive?

Like Penn State, the  Michigan Wolverines won every game of the season. He currently has a 6-0 campaign and leads the conference.
7:36 PM28 minutes ago

Speak up, James Fraklin!

If potential were the standard on which companies base the value of their employees in terms of dollars, Franklin would be at the top of this list every year. In his ninth season at Penn State, he's already; is á in your fourth contract. Franklin won about two-thirds of his games with the school, but for a total compensation of $8.5 million, the Nittany Lions should be dominating the competition. Penn State won a Big Ten title during his tenure and that was there; six seasons, but increased the money when Franklin's name was attached à Southern California opener despite the team heading to a 7-6 campaign in 2021.''

“We had some physical games. So the break was good," Franklin said of the team's 12 days since its "last game." “And so to get a head start in Michigan, this é a very good football team that we are playing. So the start was good.

“I think we're in a good place. We have to go play. It will be challenging. They are a very good football team in attack, defense and special teams. Youê is á talking about a top five football team and the environment. It will be a Corn Out. It will be 110,000. We went to Purdue, it was a blackout. We went to Auburn, it was an Orange Out. And now we have a corn outlet. So we're the -Out team, I guess. But it will be a great environment. We are looking forward to it.”

“With Olu and his family, education é very important to them," Franklin said. “Let's sit down at some point and discuss all these things and make sure they can make an educated decision. This é my work é help them throughout the process. And, at the end of the day, put them in a position so they can make a polite decision that is in Olu's best interest in the long run.”

7:31 PM33 minutes ago

Averages!

Penn State scored 117 points this season. The team has an average of 34 points per game so far. the present moment.
7:26 PM38 minutes ago

How do you get to Penn State?

Penn State follows 100% in the season. Won all five games in the regular season and is third in the BIG TEN, behind
7:21 PM43 minutes ago

NCAAF

Michigan Wolverines played six games untilé the moment, while Penn State has dueled five times this season.
Photo: Disclosure / NCAAF
Photo: Disclosure / NCAAF
7:16 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Michigan Stadium

The game Penn State vs Michigan Wolverines  will be played at the Michigan Stadium with a capacity for 107.601 people.
7:11 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NCAAF: Penn State vs Michigan Wolverines live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo