Watch here Penn State vs Michigan Wolverines live score
Speak up, Jim Harbaugh!
''Everyone at the moment, everyone's thoughts are with Mike – mine were, everyone around us wanted him to get the care he needed. And I thought they knew what he was capable of, before they took him out, it looked like he was back. The most important thing é just health at that moment.''
Indiana did a great job taking the game out of racing, trying to limit it as much as possible. Blake Corum é such a good quarterback that he even ran for 120-130 yards, again. He é so good. And I thought we were doing a good job getting off the ball. We just had to adjust some of the perimeter moves in the run game that were being taken out specially. And I thought we did a good job making those adjustments.''
''Other tweaks were to really put it in JJ McCarthy's hands. Let him play the ball and the receivers really responded. Ronnie Bell had a great day. I think 11 receptions, Schoonmaker had nine, CJ had two touchdowns and a really good reception. With the only time JJ got hit, he was behind Cornelius and he hit a good hit – which shows the good job the offensive line was doing in passing protection.
''So yeah, I felt good. Youê You know, going off-script, too, that produced some great plays coming off our own two-yard line, 98-yard unit. That was out of the script. And that was a huge, huge unit. And the throwing game was really great in that part. And I love the way JJ responded. He was so nice and calm there; back. a few first leg runs, and he was pretty much in the money: 18 out of 28 or 34. I think something somewhere in that range. This é very good. And 300 yards, é cool. I think a lot of quarterbacks out there, when they play the first 300-yard game, "I can do that now. I can really do this. And that usually é a good omen and propels them forward.''
''Há just moments when we just weren't – I'm not sure what the percentage would be. Maybe three quarters of the time we were playing Michigan football and sounding solid and assigning - and maybe more. But there is sometimes when things are characteristic, we are getting penalties. Again, giving up on cheap yardage defense or the false starts and mistakes we had on offense. And that will keep us; humble. Let's move forward with humble hearts heading to the big game against Penn State.''
Averages!
How does Michigan Wolverines arrive?
Speak up, James Fraklin!
“We had some physical games. So the break was good," Franklin said of the team's 12 days since its "last game." “And so to get a head start in Michigan, this é a very good football team that we are playing. So the start was good.
“I think we're in a good place. We have to go play. It will be challenging. They are a very good football team in attack, defense and special teams. Youê is á talking about a top five football team and the environment. It will be a Corn Out. It will be 110,000. We went to Purdue, it was a blackout. We went to Auburn, it was an Orange Out. And now we have a corn outlet. So we're the -Out team, I guess. But it will be a great environment. We are looking forward to it.”
“With Olu and his family, education é very important to them," Franklin said. “Let's sit down at some point and discuss all these things and make sure they can make an educated decision. This é my work é help them throughout the process. And, at the end of the day, put them in a position so they can make a polite decision that is in Olu's best interest in the long run.”