Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 9 on VAVEL US.
What time is Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers of November 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Rams lead the all-time series with a record of 19 wins and 9 losses and have won four of the last five, including the divisional game in last season's tournament.
Los Angeles Rams 30-27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2022 season (Playoffs)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-34 Los Angeles Rams, 2021 season
Los Angeles Rams 27-24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2020 season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 55-40 Los Angeles Rams, 2019 season
Los Angeles Rams 37-22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2016 season
Key player Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady has not had a good time this season both on and off the field, however, he still has his talent and should be protected more, as he has already become the most caught quarterback in NFL history.
Key player Los Angeles Rams
He arrived this season to replace Odell Beckham, but Allen Robinson has been far from what he can do with only 22 receptions, 224 yards and two touchdowns, although he will have to take a more important role due to the possible absence of Copper Kupp.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The beginning of the end?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have four losses in a row and have already lost the NFC South lead after losing last week against the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 27-22. The offense is not walking, but the defense has not been able to stop the rivals either and against a team that is in the same situation, this will be a test to get up.
Los Angeles Rams: Sense of urgency
Although the Los Angeles Rams are the current champions, they are far from what they were a year ago and the alarm bells have gone off with the losing record they have and after being whitewashed in the series against the San Francisco 49ers, reason why they need to give a blow of authority with themselves and this Sunday will be an unbeatable opportunity to do so.
The Kick-off
The Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match will be played at the Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa Bay, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.