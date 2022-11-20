Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings
Don't miss a single detail of the match with VAVEL's live updates and commentary. Follow with us all the details, comments, analysis and lineups of this Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings match for the NFL 2022 NFL Season Game Week 11 on VAVEL USA.
What time is the Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings game for the 2022 NFL season game?
This is the kickoff time for the Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings game on November 20 in various countries:
Argentina: 18:15 on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 17:15 on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 18:15 on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 18:15 on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 16:15 on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 16:15 on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 16:15 on Amazon Prime Video and NFL +
Spain: 23:00 on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 15:15 on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 18:15 on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 16:15 on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 18:15 on NFL Game Pass
Head to Head: Cowboys vs Vikings
The two teams have met each other 33 times (including 7 postseason games), with the Dallas Cowboys winning 18 games and the Minnesota Vikings winning 15 games.
Key Player- Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins- QB.
Kirk Cousins, the Vikings quarterback, on the season has 354 passes, of which, he completed 227 passes, gained 2356 yards, 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.
Key Player - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott- QB.
Dak Prescott, the quarterback of the Cowboys, has 127 passing yards on the season, of which, he completed 81 passes, scored 856 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
Injury Report
Dallas Cowboys
Bryan Ira, P.
Anthony Barr, LB
Anthony Brown, CB
DeMarcus Lawrence, DE
Ezekiel Elliott, RB
Minnesota Vikings
Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB
Akayleb Evans, CB
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT
Bisi Johnson , WR
Za'Darius Smith, LB
How are the Minnesota Vikings doing?
The Vikings come in with an 8-1 record this season, and are in third place in the NFC North. Minnesota's offense averages 25.1 points per game and has only conceded an average of 21.2 points against per game defensively.
How are the Dallas Cowboys doing?
The Cowboys come in with a 6-3 record this season and are in third place in the NFC East. The Dallas offense averages 23.4 points per game and has only conceded an average of 18.2 points against per game defensively.
Follow the action of week 11 of the NFL season
This time we'll have all the coverage of the Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings matchup, in an exciting game between two traditional NFL teams.
The Stadium
The game will be played at US Bank Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Minnesota in Minneapolis, United States and is the home and home of the Minnesota Vikings.
Welcome VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings live stream, corresponding to week 11 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at US Bank Stadium, at 4:15 pm.