Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
1:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 13 on VAVEL US.
12:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals of December 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 4:25 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +

Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN and ViX Plus

Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

12:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals boast historical dominance in the series with a record of 17 wins to 14 losses, including winning 4 of the last 5, counting last season's AFC Finals.

Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 Kansas City Chiefs, 2021 season (overtime)

Kansas City Chiefs 31-34 Cincinnati Bengals, 2021 season

Cincinnati Bengals 10-45 Kansas City Chiefs, season 2018

Kansas City Chiefs 21-36 Cincinnati Bengals, 2015 season

Cincinnati Bengals 28-6 Kansas City Chiefs, 2012 season

12:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow proved from his first games in the NFL that the talent he showed with LSU was no fluke and he has already established himself as one of the best QBs in the league. So far he has registered 68.2 percent of his passes for 3,160 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
12:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Kansas City Chiefs

What a season Patrick Mahomes has had, who, without a doubt, is the offensive soul of this team due to his talent and versatility to throw passes and get out of the protection pocket. So far in 2022 he has completed 66.1 percent of his throws for 3,585 yards, 29 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.
Foto: Agencias
Image: Agencias
12:35 PM2 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals: Are they for real?

The Cincinnati Bengals have gone from strength to strength during the season and will now look to prove that their improvement has not been a fluke, especially in defeating both the Steelers and Titans on the road. The protection they can give Joe Burrow, as they did in the last game against Tennessee, will be key to think about the defeat. They are battling neck and neck at 7-4 for the divisional lead in the AFC North.
12:30 PM2 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs: Big-time test

For weeks it seems that the Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the American Conference and this Sunday they will have a litmus test to confirm it, remembering that they have an outstanding debt with the Bengals after losing last season's Conference Final. Their mission will be better on defense, since they are one of the worst defenses in the league in the red zone.
12:25 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals match will be played at the Paycor Stadium, in Cincinnati, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
12:20 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo