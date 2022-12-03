Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 13.
What time is Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals of December 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN and ViX Plus
Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals boast historical dominance in the series with a record of 17 wins to 14 losses, including winning 4 of the last 5, counting last season's AFC Finals.
Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 Kansas City Chiefs, 2021 season (overtime)
Kansas City Chiefs 31-34 Cincinnati Bengals, 2021 season
Cincinnati Bengals 10-45 Kansas City Chiefs, season 2018
Kansas City Chiefs 21-36 Cincinnati Bengals, 2015 season
Cincinnati Bengals 28-6 Kansas City Chiefs, 2012 season
Key player Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow proved from his first games in the NFL that the talent he showed with LSU was no fluke and he has already established himself as one of the best QBs in the league. So far he has registered 68.2 percent of his passes for 3,160 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Key player Kansas City Chiefs
What a season Patrick Mahomes has had, who, without a doubt, is the offensive soul of this team due to his talent and versatility to throw passes and get out of the protection pocket. So far in 2022 he has completed 66.1 percent of his throws for 3,585 yards, 29 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.
Cincinnati Bengals: Are they for real?
The Cincinnati Bengals have gone from strength to strength during the season and will now look to prove that their improvement has not been a fluke, especially in defeating both the Steelers and Titans on the road. The protection they can give Joe Burrow, as they did in the last game against Tennessee, will be key to think about the defeat. They are battling neck and neck at 7-4 for the divisional lead in the AFC North.
Kansas City Chiefs: Big-time test
For weeks it seems that the Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the American Conference and this Sunday they will have a litmus test to confirm it, remembering that they have an outstanding debt with the Bengals after losing last season's Conference Final. Their mission will be better on defense, since they are one of the worst defenses in the league in the red zone.
The Kick-off
The Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals match will be played at the Paycor Stadium, in Cincinnati, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.