New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NFL

Stay tuned to follow the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live online in Week 13 of the NFL.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in Week 13 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from Raymond James Stadium.
Where and how to watch New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online live in NFL Week 13
The New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be televised on ESPN.
You will be able to watch the game on streaming through the Star+ live application.

What time is the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in NFL Week 13?
This is the kickoff time for the Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on December 5, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:20 hours
Brazil: 21:20 hours
Uruguay: 9:20 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:20 p.m.
Chile: 8:20 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:20 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:20 p.m.
Colombia: 7:20 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:20 p.m.
Mexico: 7:20 p.m.
Panama: 7:20 p.m.
Peru: 7:20 p.m.
United States: 6:20 p.m. PT and 8:20 p.m. ET
Spain: 02:20 hours
Raymond James Stadium
It is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium, a legendary stadium in the NFL, it has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 20, 1998, it will be the scenario where tomorrow in another edition of Monday Night Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will face each other, in a game that will undoubtedly fill us with emotions and touchdowns.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, tomorrow will be announced the list of inactive players, players who will not be active tomorrow.
Background
The record is leaning towards New Orleans since in the last 15 meetings the record indicates 10 games won for the Saints and 5 games played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite this statistic Tampa Bay will be the favorite to win tomorrow in another edition of Monday Night Football.
How are the New Orleans Saints coming along?
New Orleans arrives as one of the worst teams in the NFL, they have a record of 4 wins and 8 losses, they will try to defeat Tampa Bay, a team that fights for the divisional leadership, coming from an ugly 13-0 loss against San Francisco in a game where they did not score any points.
How do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get there?
Tampa Bay arrives shaken and with a record that no one expected this season, with 5 wins and 6 losses, a team that has suffered and has not been able to get out of the bad streak, they will seek to get out of that rut against New Orleans, the last place of the Tampa Bay division, a match and a rivalry that always leaves us great games with many points.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream, corresponding to Date 13 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at Raymond James Stadium, at 7:20 pm.