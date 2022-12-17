Highlights: Indianapolis Colts 36-36 Minnesota Vikings in NFL
Photo: Disclosure/Vikings

5:08 PM13 hours ago

5:07 PM13 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

4:59 PM14 hours ago

1'

Unsuccessful Colts attack. Come punt over there.
4:54 PM14 hours ago

2'

Colts in possession with two minutes and 23 seconds remaining in the game.
4:52 PM14 hours ago

4'

Vikings offense unsuccessful after 39 yards.
4:40 PM14 hours ago

END OF NORMAL TIME

4:24 PM14 hours ago

2' TWO POINT CONVERSION

TIEEEEE! Cousins ​​passed to Hockenson who completed the play. TIE GAME.
4:23 PM14 hours ago

2' TOUCHDOWN

UNBELIEVABLE! Cousins ​​found a pass to Cook on the left, who broke tackles and went 64 yards. Vikings have a chance to tie the extra point.
4:17 PM14 hours ago

2'

DID NOT PASS! Vikings have possession and two minutes and 19 seconds on the clock to try to tie the game.
4:16 PM14 hours ago

2'

Colts have one possession up front and have an important decision to make. Team will go on fourth down with half a yard left to advance.
4:03 PM15 hours ago

5' EXTRA POINT

Joseph converted the extra point for the Vikings.
4:01 PM15 hours ago

5' TOUCHDOWN

TOUCHING! Cousins ​​found Thielen, who advanced one yard and completed the 37-yard drive in five minutes. Vikings is coming up on the scoreboard.
4:01 PM15 hours ago

7'

Very short and unsuccessful Colts descent. Ball goes back to the Vikings.
3:54 PM15 hours ago

8'

INTERCEPTED! Cousins ​​attempted the pass down the left, but it was intercepted by Thomas.
3:53 PM15 hours ago

10'

Colts with unsuccessful descent. 15 yards forward on eight offenses. Come punt over there.
3:40 PM15 hours ago

12' EXTRA POINT

Joseph converted the extra point for the Vikings.
3:39 PM15 hours ago

12' TOUCHDOWN

STARTED IN ACTIVE! Cousins ​​found a short pass on the left to Jefferson, who advanced eight yards and completed the 46-yard drive in two minutes and 14 seconds. Vikings closed the gap by 15 points in the second half.
3:34 PM15 hours ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

3:29 PM15 hours ago

1' EXTRA POINT

Joseph converted the extra point for the Vikings.
3:26 PM15 hours ago

1' TOUCHDOWN

Play worked in three minutes and 40 seconds. 75 yards advanced on nine downs. Vikings is returning to the duel.
3:14 PM15 hours ago

4' EXTRA POINT

McLaughlin converted an extra point from the 52-yard line to extend the lead for the Colts.
3:11 PM15 hours ago

8' TOUCHDOWN

Finally the Vikings' first points of the game. Cousins ​​found a short pass to Osborn, who completed the play advancing two yards, scoring a 73-yard touchdown on seven offenses.
3:09 PM15 hours ago

11'

Colts also can't advance and punt comes around. Just 14 yards on four downs.
3:08 PM15 hours ago

14'

Unsuccessfully. Vikings' first play of the third quarter and loss of eight yards on three downs.
2:41 PM16 hours ago

BREAK

2:40 PM16 hours ago

1' FIELD GOAL

McLaughlin converted a field goal from the 27-yard line and added to the Colts' drubbing.
2:27 PM16 hours ago

4'

Unsuccessful Vikings! Again. Punt comes around after offensive play lasts one minute and 50 seconds and only 11 yards on five downs.
2:23 PM16 hours ago

5' EXTRA POINT

McLauglin converted the extra point for the Colts. 30 to 0.
2:22 PM16 hours ago

5' TOUCHDOWN

AND HERE THEY COME AGAIN! Another Colts touchdown. Cousins ​​tried to pass through the middle, but was intercepted by Jackson, who advanced 17 free yards and scored more points for the visitors. Colts match.
2:15 PM16 hours ago

6'

Unsuccessful offensive play by the Colts and a punt is coming. Six down and just 13 yards advanced.
2:07 PM16 hours ago

9'

Another unsuccessful attack by the Vikings in the game. Only two yards advanced in one minute and 43 seconds.
1:55 PM17 hours ago

10' FIELD GOAL

McLaughlin converted field goals from the 49-yard line and increased the lead by 23 points. Colts are dominating the game.
1:54 PM17 hours ago

11'

Missed attack and Vikings are unable to advance. Two minutes and six seconds play and only nine yards advanced on four downs.
1:48 PM17 hours ago

13' FIELD GOAL

Colts don't stop. McLaughlin connected on a field goal from the 67-yard line in the opening minutes of the second period. Incredible. 20 to 0.
1:42 PM17 hours ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

1:41 PM17 hours ago

3' EXTRA POINT

McLaughin hit the extra point and Colts lead 17-0.
1:40 PM17 hours ago

3' TOUCHDOWN

After a fumble by the Vikings, the ball stayed with the Colts, who in seven plays, went down 66 yards in three minutes and 29 seconds. Ryan found a short pass to Jackson, who only advanced one more yard and completed the offensive play.
1:25 PM17 hours ago

8' EXTRA POINT

McLaughlin converted the extra point and Colts opened 10-0 on the scoreboard.
1:24 PM17 hours ago

8' TOUCHDOWN

59 second strike and first touchdown of the game after Wright's punt was blocked by Odenigbo. Dormann got the ball, went 24 yards and reached the baseline.
1:13 PM17 hours ago

9' FIELD GOAL

McLaughlin hit a field goal from the 26-yard line and scored the first points of the game. Colts at the front.
1:06 PM17 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's NFL at VAVEL.
12:25 PM18 hours ago

Historic

In the last seven games between the two teams, the Colts have won six times, while the Vikings have won only one occasion.
8:30 AMa day ago

Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
8:25 AMa day ago

Speak up, Brian O'Neill!

"I try to be positive throughout the day, throughout the building, day in and day out. I [also] try to be consistent, I try to always be available," said O'Neill. "I appreciate guys who are positive and guys who are consistent in their approach and their ability to help each other on this team. I think these are traits you’ll need.   in many guys on our team."


"Brian has been phenomenal to us from day one. I remember your rookie year and what a challenge it is. come in as a rookie on the right and hold, and he did that and has done it ever since," Cousins ​​said.   very positive; very consistent; don't complain; don't get discouraged. He always believes that the next play, the next game, the next thing is going to be good. I get a lot of positive energy from him [from] playing with him, because he's been a great teammate and a huge influence on not just me, but a lot of the O-linemen and really our whole offense.




"I take great pride in that," O'Neill said of being able to become a constant presence for the Vikings offensive line. "I like to think I do a lot for my body. during the week to be there for my teammates. Only I want to be someone my teammates can trust, produce at a high level, and be there for them. consistently and be a positive force in our locker room and in our group. If I can do that, do my job at a high level and help us win consistently, then I'd like to think I'm doing my job."

"I think it's okay.   It's the opportunity to learn from a lot of different people, learn to play in different situations," said O'Neill. "I always like to say that I like to think I got something out of everyone who coached me. I'm really excited about the coaching staff we have here and their ability to develop us and help us grow. [I] just I have to be able to get something out of everyone.”

"He did an amazing job; I'm really proud of how he did," said O'Neill. "He's played at a high level for a long time and he puts a lot of pressure on us, and we have a very close-knit group. I'm really happy with the job he's done and really happy to play for him.” “The whole group, the whole room made it appealing to come here, specifically guys like Brian - a smart player who's been doing this for years. some time, [have] good athleticism. It's been "great," said Kuper.

"Just the little things that maybe not everyone sees," working with Ed [Ingram] as a rookie, he took on another role to help him move forward.''

8:20 AMa day ago

Kirk Cousins!

  He is the Vikings player with the most touchdown appearances in the season. There were 20 passes and two runs.
8:15 AMa day ago

How do the Minnesota Vikings arrive?

The Minnesota Vikings have a positive campaign this season, with 10 wins and just three losses, one of the best teams in the NFL right now. The Vikings lost the last match of the league and need the victory to remain firm in search of the postseason.
8:10 AMa day ago

Open quotes!


"Football instills important life skills beyond the sport itself, so we are proud to recognize Cory Robinson and all of our nominees who exemplify these values ​​as student-athletes and school and community leaders,"  said Mike Prior, Colts Youth Football Commissioner.

"In my 10 years as a coach, I have never been around a young man who has improved as much as Cory has, while also being the best. You are the most distinguished leader who has ever lived. I had on the field," said Seymour head coach Tyson Moore. "He came in as a kid who needed a lot of fundamental development, and for four years he just got better and better every season." 

8:05 AMa day ago

Matt Ryan!

  the player with the most touchdowns this season. There were 13 passes and a run to the bottom line.
8:00 AMa day ago

How do the Indianapolis Colts arrive?

The Indianapolis Colts have a negative season campaign with four wins and eight losses, coming to the duel against the Vikings with three straight losses.
7:55 AMa day ago

NFL

Photo: Disclosure/NFL
Photo: Disclosure/NFL
7:50 AMa day ago

The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, with a capacity of 73.000 people.
7:45 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL: Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
