Highlights: Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 Houston Texans in NFL
Photo: Disclosure/Chiefs

4:21 PM14 hours ago

4:20 PM14 hours ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the result, the Kansa City Chiefs reached their 11th win of the season, while the Houston Texans experienced their 12th loss.
4:18 PM14 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

Texans 24-30 Chiefs.
4:17 PM14 hours ago

5' TOUCHDOWN

After a fumble by Mills, the ball was McKinnon, who advanced 26 yards with freedom, went to the bottom line and scored a touchdown for the Chiefs. to end the Texas game.
4:06 PM15 hours ago

END OF NORMAL TIME

Texans 24-24 Chiefs.
4:05 PM15 hours ago

1' MISS THE FIELD GOAL

WRONG! 44 yards advanced and Chiefs go for a field goal, until Butker misses from the 51-yard line and sends the game into overtime.
3:51 PM15 hours ago

5' FIELD GOAL

Texans' slow offense, where they advanced 51 yards in six minutes and 46 seconds. Team needed to go to field goal after failing to advance on third down. Fairbairn hit from the 29-yard line to tie the game.
3:37 PM15 hours ago

12' TWO POINT CONVERSION

Mahomes found a pass to McKinnon, who completed the two-point play. Chiefs opens lead.
3:35 PM15 hours ago

12' TOUCHDOWN

Mahomes broke the mark, advanced five yards and completed 76 yards in four minutes and 28 seconds for another Chiefs touchdown.
3:26 PM15 hours ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

Texans 21-16 Chiefs.
3:25 PM15 hours ago

1' EXTRA POINT

Fairbairn converted the extra point for the Texans.
3:24 PM15 hours ago

1' TOUCHDOWN

Another touchdown for the Texans. Team completed the offensive campaign with 28 yards advanced after the Chiefs fumble. Seven descents in four minutes and 18 seconds.
3:15 PM15 hours ago

5'

Mahomes found a pass down the middle to Smith-Schuster. Then, he fumbled and the ball returned to the Texans.
3:14 PM15 hours ago

8'

Texans unsuccessful on the down and will return the ball to the Chiefs.
2:56 PM16 hours ago

9' FIELD GOAL

After advancing 67 yards in over five minutes, the Chiefs had to go for a field goal, which Butker hit from the 27 line.
2:32 PM16 hours ago

BREAK

Texans 14-13 Chiefs.
2:32 PM16 hours ago

1'

SEME EXTRA POINT! Butker missed the kick and sent it wide.
2:31 PM16 hours ago

1' TOUCHDOWN

Mahomes hooked on the right to Valdes who went four yards and completed the touchdown for the Chiefs.
2:23 PM16 hours ago

5'

Driskel took one yard for the Texans, but it wasn't enough for another down. Johnston goes to punt.
2:10 PM16 hours ago

7'

Chiefs missing a lot.. One minute and 51 seconds into the campaign and only six yards advanced. Come punt again.
2:09 PM16 hours ago

9' EXTRA POINT

Fairbairn converted the extra point for the Texans.
2:08 PM16 hours ago

9' TOUCHDOWN

Quickly, the Texans scored a touchdown 12 seconds into the campaign, after Mills broke the mark and advanced 17 yards free form.
2:07 PM17 hours ago

9'

FUMBLE. Chiefs fumbled the ball on their first offensive play and just six seconds into the campaign.
1:57 PM17 hours ago

9'

Mills with an incomplete pass down the left and the Texans will return the ball to the Chiefs.
1:56 PM17 hours ago

12' EXTRA POINT

Butker hit the extra point for the Chiefs. Game tied.
1:56 PM17 hours ago

12' TOUCHDOWN

Mahomes passed to McKinnon, who went 20 yards and completed the offensive play to score a touchdown for the Chiefs.
1:55 PM17 hours ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

Texans 7-0 Chiefs.
1:55 PM17 hours ago

1' EXTRA POINT

Fairbairn converted the extra point and increased the gap for the Texans.
1:54 PM17 hours ago

1' TOUCHDOWN

Mills found a pass on the right to Quitoriano, who advanced eight yards and completed the offensive drive of 66 yards in five minutes and 42 seconds for the Texans.
1:52 PM17 hours ago

6'

Chiefs lost yards on the offensive drive and will return the ball.
1:25 PM17 hours ago

8'

ANOTHER PUNT! Texans failed to advance on three downs and will kick to offense.
1:23 PM17 hours ago

9'

Chiefs rushed 29 yards on seven drives, but couldn't break through on third and will return the ball to the Texans.
1:23 PM17 hours ago

13'

First down of the game to no avail and by Houston Texas. Just 14 yards on four carries. Come punt over there.
1:05 PM18 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's NFL at VAVEL.
12:08 PM18 hours ago

Historic

In the last 16 games between the two teams, each won eight duels.
9:00 AMa day ago

8:55 AMa day ago

Open quotes!

"My first time in an NFL game was when I played in an NFL game," Howard said. "I never went to an NFL game before this. I went to many college games. You know, I'm from Bama. We don’t have an NFL team. I always wanted to go to a Falcons game when I was growing up, but I never got around to it. So my first time going to NFL games when I played in one.''

" something that when I was a kid I didn't get a chance to be a part of something like that, but I come from an underserved community," Howard said. "For me to be able to give back to those kids at the YMCA was something I knew I wanted to do when I entered the NFL. So the Texans helped me set it up. And, you? you know, it's been good all the years I've been doing this."

“Being named the Texans 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award means everything to me,” "As a contributor, it’s important! your job to give.     expecting nothing, and I believe we can create a positive impact and some change with the right recognition and resources.   more work to be done."

8:50 AMa day ago

Davis Mills!

– He is the Texans player with the most touchdown appearances. There were 11 passes and a run.
8:45 AMa day ago

How do the Houston Texans arrive?

The Houston Texans have the worst record in the league with just one win, one draw and 11 losses across the league. The team arrives for the confrontation with eight consecutive defeats.
8:40 AMa day ago

Open quotes!

"Win means more than any of those stats," ] Gonzalez and [Shannon] Sharpe. É an unbelievable company. happy to have coaches and players around me to be as successful in the NFL as I am,'' said Travis Kelce.

"We had a tough loss last weekend, but we have to pick up the pieces and move forward," said offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. "  Denver Broncos week."

" move on to the next game, and that's it. That's what these guys did," said coach Andy Reid. "They are encapsulated."

8:35 AMa day ago

Patrick Mahomes

  He is the player with the most touchdowns on the Chiefs. There were 33 passes and two runs to the bottom line.
8:30 AMa day ago

How do the Kansas City Chiefs arrive?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a positive season campaign, with 10 wins and only three losses. The team occupies the leadership of the AFC West and has the best campaign in the league along with the Buffalo Bills.
8:25 AMa day ago

NFL

Photo: Disclosure/NFL
8:20 AMa day ago

The game will be played at NRG Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans game will be played at NRG Stadium, with a capacity of 72.220 people.
8:15 AMa day ago

