Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NFL

Gillette Stadium
The match will take place at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots and the MLS New England Revolution, with a capacity of almost 69,000 fans, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Injury Report - Bengals
The Bengals will be without the injured Elijah Holyfield, Bem Brown, Tycen Anderson, Clark Harris, Drew Sample, Chidobe Awuzie, Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and Brandon Wilson, and have Cam Taylor-Britt, Jalen Davis, and Jay Tufele as doubts.
Injury Report - Patriots
The Patriots will be without the injured Marcus Cannon, Ty Montgomery, Isaiah Wynn, Jake Bailey, Andrew Stueber, DeVante Parker, Jalen Mills and Joe Cardona for this game, and Jack Jones, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Tyquan Thornyton, Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones, who are doubtful.
Last Matches: Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals come into this game with five wins in a row this season. On November 20, they won by 37-30 over the Steelers. After that, on the 27th, the victory was by 20-16 over the Titans. On December 4, the new victory was over the Chiefs, by 27 to 24. On Sunday (11), the victory came over the Browns, by 23 to 10 and, closing the sequence, on Sunday (18), the victory was over the Buccaneers, by 34 to 23.
Last Matches: Patriots
The New England Patriots come into this game on the back of two wins and three losses in their last few games. The streak began with a 10-3 win over the Jets on November 20. After that, to the Vikings, the loss was 33-26 on the 24th. On December 1 the new loss was to the Bills, by 24 to 10. On Monday (12) the victory happened again, over the Cardinals, by 27 to 13. Closing the games, on Sunday (18), the loss was to the Raiders, by 30 to 24.
