Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
Photo: Disclosure/Green Bay Packers

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
4:25 AM30 minutes ago

Watch Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
4:20 AM35 minutes ago

HOW DO THE BRONCOS ARRIVE?

The Broncos arrive at the game with one of the worst campaigns in the league. The team lost five of six matches.
4:15 AM40 minutes ago

HOW DO THE PACKERS ARRIVE?

The Packers arrive for the game with a negative campaign. The team lost three matches, while winning only two.
4:10 AMan hour ago

PACKERS!

Photo: Disclosure/Green Bay Packers
Photo: Disclosure/Green Bay Packers
4:05 AMan hour ago

INFORMATION!

Game Length: An NFL game consists of four quarters of 15 minutes each, with breaks between the second and third quarters and at the end of the second quarter.

Scoring: Touchdowns are worth 6 points, field goals are worth 3 points, extra points (PATs) are worth one or two points, and safeties are worth two points.

Territory Advancement: Teams have four plays (downs) to advance at least 10 yards. If they succeed, they win another series of four moves.

Ball Possession: The attacking team tries to advance with the ball to score points, while the defensive team tries to prevent the advance or regain possession of the ball.

Pass and Run: The quarterback passes the ball or players can run with it. There are specific rules for completed passes, incomplete passes and interceptions.

Fouls and Penalties: There are several penalties, such as pass interference, holding and illegal displacement, which can result in gaining or returning yards or further downs.

Replay: Some plays can be reviewed by coaches' challenges or automatically in the final two minutes of each half of the game to ensure correct referee decisions.

Victory Conditions: The team with the most points at the end of the game wins. In case of a tie in the regular season, there may be an extension.

4:00 AMan hour ago

GAMES OF THE ROUND!

Thursday (19)

9:15 pm – Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints – ESPN 2 and Star+

Sunday (22)

2:00 pm – Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens – ESPN 2 and Star+

2:00 pm – Cleveland Browns @ Indianapolis Colts – ESPN 3

5:05 pm – Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams – ESPN 4

5:25 pm – Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs – ESPN 2 and Star+

9:20 pm – Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles – ESPN 2 and Star+

Monday (23)

9:15 pm – San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings – ESPN 2 and Star+

3:55 AMan hour ago

DIVISION!

The National Football League (NFL) is the top American football league in the United States and is the largest American football league in the United States. It is made up of 32 teams divided into two conferences: the American Conference (AFC) and the National Conference (NFC). Each conference is a one-off conference. It is subdivided into four divisions, totaling eight divisions in the NFL. Here are the NFL divisions to date. my last update September 2021:

American Conference (AFC):



AFC East



   - Buffalo Bills



   - Miami Dolphins



   - New England Patriots



   - New York Jets

AFC North



   - Baltimore Ravens



   - Cincinnati Bengals



   - Cleveland Browns



   - Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South



   - Houston Texans



   - Indianapolis Colts



   - Jacksonville Jaguars



   - Tennessee Titans

AFC West



   - Denver Broncos



   - Kansas City Chiefs



   - Las Vegas Raiders



   - Los Angeles Chargers

National Conference (NFC):**



NFC East



   - Dallas Cowboys



   - New York Giants



   - Philadelphia Eagles



   - Washington Football Team

NFC North



   - Chicago Bears



   - Detroit Lions



   - Green Bay Packers



   - Minnesota Vikings

NFC South



   - Atlanta Falcons



   - Carolina Panthers



   - New Orleans Saints



   - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West:



   - Arizona Cardinals



   - Los Angeles Rams



   - San Francisco 49ers



   - Seattle Seahawks

Teams compete within their divisions during the regular season and then advance to the playoffs, where the winning teams from each conference compete in the Super Bowl, the final game that decides the champion. that of the NFL.

3:50 AMan hour ago

THE LEAGUE!

The NFL (National Football League) is the national American football league in the United States, with 32 teams divided into two groups, separated by the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). The league was founded on August 20, 1920, as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), but later changed it to the name we know it today.

In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the moment when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL), where the Super Bowl was created. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who won their second championship. Only was stopped by the New York Jets, and soon after, by the Kansas City Chiefs.

3:45 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers game will be played Empower Field at Mile High, with a capacity of Capacidade: 76.125 people.
3:40 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL: Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo