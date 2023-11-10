Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Soldier Field.
Where and how to watch the Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears game in several countries:
Argentina: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 9:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 9:15 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 02:15 hours on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 7:15 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 8:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 10:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 9:15 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Panthers absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Bryce Young, player to watch!
The Panthers quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Buffalo's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. Their numbers for the season are 750 yards in completed passes through the air, 5 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions with which they have not achieved victories. The game against the Dolphins will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Bills offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Miles Sanders will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Panthers arrive?
The Carolina team started a new season in the American Conference, after a bad one by finishing out of the playoffs. The Panthers had a great regular season with a record of 7 wins and 11 losses to finish in eleventh place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Panthers was the lack of experience at the quarterback position, the fight between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton for the position is one of the topics to be discussed throughout the season. The Panthers are looking to decide who will be the leader on offense to plan a long-term project. Some interesting players on this team are Bryce Young, Miles Sanders, Vonn Bell, Deion Jones, Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr., and Eddy Pineiro. The Panthers will have a difficult continuation of the season visiting the Dolphins and Chicago, in addition to hosting the Colts and Cowboys, so the team's offensive chemistry must be something to focus on this preseason in order to hope to return to the playoffs.
Bears absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Justin Fields, player to watch!
The Bears quarterback began his third year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Chicago quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite his poor results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Cole Kmet and Khalil Herbert will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Bears get here?
The Chicago team begins a new season in the National Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 3 wins and 14 losses; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Justin Fields at quarterback and with great players like Cole Kmet, Khalil Herbert, Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Packers and Bucs, but will also go into Kansas City where it will start as an underdog. The Bears are rebuilding and with Justin Fields they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Bears will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
Soldier Field located in the city of New Orleans will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 83,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1975.
Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at Soldier Field, at 8:15 pm.