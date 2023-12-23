Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL
Photo: Getty Images

Where and how to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers online and live NFL Regular Season 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the game in several countries:

Argentina: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass

Bolivia: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass

Brazil: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass

Chile: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass

Colombia: 16:25 hours on NFL League Pass

Ecuador: 16:25 hours on NFL League Pass

USA (ET): 4:25 P.M. ON NFL LEAGUE PASS. USA (ET): 4:25pm on Fox Sports

Spain: 10:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass

Mexico: 3:25 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass

Paraguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass

Peru: 4:25pm on NFL League Pass

Uruguay: 6:25pm on NFL League Pass

Venezuela: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass

Watch out for this Pittsburgh Steelers player

Mitchell Trubisky is playing the last three games at quarterback due to Pickett's absence. The 29-year-old has four passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 62.6% pass completion rate for 632 yards this season. In his last game he caught one touchdown pass, two interceptions and three catches. These records were not enough to prevent his team's defeat.

 

Watch out for this Cincinnati Bengals player

Jake Browning, a 27-year-old quarterback who is in his second season with this club. He has a very high pass completion percentage, i.e. 73.6% pass completions. He has seven touchdown passes and three interceptions. He was decisive in his team's victory in the last game with two touchdown passes, one interception and four catches. He also completed 29 of the 42 passes he attempted.

 

News - Pittsburgh Steelers

They are coming off a loss in their last game at home to the Indianapolis Colts. In a game in which they started with a touchdown by Trubisky. After 53 seconds of the second quarter they were 0-13 on the scoreboard. But by halftime, the Indianapolis Colts had already turned the score around. While in the third and last quarter they sentenced with a 16-0 partial, since the Pittsburgh Steelers were left without scoring in the second half. 

 

They have three losses in a row and have lost four of the last five games they have played. They have seven wins and seven losses in the American Conference and are in eleventh place. They are in last place in the AFC North division.

News - Cincinnati Bengals

In their last game they beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 at home. The game did not start well for the Cincinnati team as they went down 3-7 in the first quarter. In the second quarter there were no touchdowns, and in the third quarter they took the lead again with a 0-10 score. In the last quarter, the Cincinnati Bengals, with two touchdowns by Higgins and another by Mixon, forced overtime. In the overtime they achieved the victory with a field goal by Mcpeherson.

 

They have now won three consecutive games, two of them in overtime. They have lost three of their last six games. They are eighth in the American Conference with eight wins and six losses. They are third in the AFC North division.

Background

Of the last six meetings between these two teams, four victories have been won by the Cincinnati Bengals. The last time they faced each other was last November 26. In this one, the Pittsburgh Steelers won by 10-16. In a game in which there was no touchdown in the first quarter and in the second quarter the Cincinnati Bengals took the lead. Finally, with Harris' touchdowns and two field goals by Boswell, they managed to win the game.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Acrisure Stadium, located in Pittsburgh. The stadium was inaugurated in August 2001 and has a capacity of 68,400 spectators.

 

 

Preview of the match

Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet this Sunday, December 23rd in the NFL Week 16 game.
