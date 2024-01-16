Jason Kelce to retire from the NFL

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after a loss in the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

It has been announced that Jason Kelce is retiring from the NFL. ESPN reports that after the Philadelphia Eagles Monday, January 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the centre told his teammates he was going to retire from the NFL. After the game, a clearly upset Kelce told his fellow Eagles in a private locker room meeting, "No guys, not today," declining to speak to the media.

In October 2023, Kelce first aroused rumours that this might be his final NFL season and made hints that he was refocusing on his post-NFL career aspirations.

"We took on a lot last year, and it ended up working out really, really well for Travis and me at the end of the season," he told The NFL Report. "You know, I think it is a lot, and I think the way we've justified it as a family is that this is going to be over pretty soon here. If it's this year, which it very well could be, we want to make sure that we're ready to go when football is done, and with all of these different opportunities and things, to figure out what it is we want to do with our retirement. And then on top of that, just enjoy the last time you have left with the guys you have."

Teammate Lane Johnson appeared to confirm Kelce's retirement when he spoke with the media on Monday. "I love him. He's one of the best to ever play the game," he said. "The things he can do on the football field athletically -- I don't think we'll see another one like him for a long time."

Many Eagles supporters will be devastated by the news, which is hardly surprising. With one year left on his deal, Kelce will become a free agency in March. He spent his whole 13-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. During that period, he got a Super Bowl ring and was a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection.

"Kelce will always have a place at the Eagles" - Sirianni:

Following Monday's loss to the Bucs, Philly head coach Nick Sirianni stated that Jason Kelce "will always have a place" at the Eagles.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Kelce is set to retire at the age of 36, and Sirianni alluded to that possibility in Tampa.

'I love him. Yeah, obviously we´re not there at that position yet, ready to talk about that, but he´s special and I love him,' Sirianni said after the game.

'He´s one of the most special guys I´ve been around. He´s always got a place here and always wants him to play.'

As of last week, Kelce has been an All-Pro six times. He played his whole career in Philadelphia, where he helped the team defeat the Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2018.

Sirianni may be departing the team with him as well

The Eagles lost five of their final six regular season games this year before their early playoff exit, despite the coach having a 34-17 record in three seasons and leading the team to the Super Bowl last year.

When questioned Monday night about his job security, he stated 'I'm not thinking about that. 'I'm thinking about the guys. All the guys in that locker room, every single one of them, they put their heart and soul into this.

'I'm not worried about me. As the head coach, I'm just trying to be there for our guys and our staff right now through a tough time.'