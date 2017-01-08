Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Two in-form AFC teams clash at Heinz Field

The Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Miami Dolphins to Heinz Field as two in-form sides are set to do battle in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Mike Tomlin’s side edged out the Baltimore Ravens in week 16 to claim the AFC North with an overall record of 11-5.

Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell are in frightening form and are set to welcome the Dolphins, who are without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Moore set to start playoff match

Matt Moore finished the final weeks of the season as the starter, and won two of the three games against the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets.

The two sides have met once this season, back in mid-October, when Miami got the upper-hand on Pittsburgh as they won 30-15.

In their final 11 games, the Dolphins managed to win nine of those and managed to claim a wild card place, and the side certainly have what it takes to cause an upset on Sunday.

London-born Jay Ajayi has been a revelation this season and had 204-yards against the Steelers back in October.

The Jay-train is set to roll into town, but quarterback Moore is no pushover either, he is fully capable of leading the Dolphins to victory.

Steelers in red hot form

Pittsburgh finished the regular season by winning their final seven games and they snatched the AFC North from tight under the noses of their rivals Baltimore.

Roethlisberger has one just one playoff game in recent years, out of four attempts, but their defence has only given up more than 100 rushing yards on two occasions this season.

Against Miami, and in week 17 against the Cleveland Browns in a game that didn't mean a great deal to either side.

Running-back Bell has 1,268 rushing yards this season and seven touchdowns, but also has 616 receiving yards and two scores, and is an all-round threat.

Wide receiver Brown has 1,284 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this season so far, while Roethlisberger has thrown 29 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Dolphins got better of Steelers in October

The Steelers have met the Dolphins three times in the postseason, and have won on one occasion, in the divisional round back in 1979.

Against the 30th-ranked run defence, Bell didn’t have the best of afternoons at Hard Rock Stadium in October, rushing for 108-yards.

However, the trio of Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell are one of the most dangerous trios in the entire NFL, and if anyone can get the Steelers into the next round of the playoffs, it is these three.

Injury Report

Miami have one player listed as out on their final injury report and that is quarterback Tannehill (knee), while Byron Maxwell (ankle) is doubtful.

Four other players sit on that list as questionable; Jelani Jenkins (knee), Tony Lippett (thigh), Bacarri Rambo (chest) and Kraig Urbik (knee).

Two players for Pittsburgh are out of the wild card clash at Heinz Field; Anthony Chickillo (ankle) and Ricardo Matthews (ankle).

Tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) is listed as questionable, as is Robert Golden (ankle) and Vince Williams (shoulder).