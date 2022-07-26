Tkachuk goes to Florida and Huberdeau to the Flames in a huge trade

The NHL had a trade to remember over the weekend. The trade between the Flames and Panthers caused an earthquake in the NHL. The Panthers in an unthinkable trade gave a first round pick, Mackenzie Weegar and star Jonathan Huberdeau to Calgary. In return, Florida received the controversial Matthew Tkachuk. In addition the Cats signed him to an 8-year, 76 million extension. A trade with many nuances and where one can have different opinions about which team benefited the most.

The trade is controversial by all accounts. In my opinion both teams did not improve in the short term (maybe in the medium and long term). The Panthers bet everything on Matthew Tkachuk being the 100+ point player he was recently. While Tkachuk is younger than Huberdeau, the Cats gave up their best player and face of the franchise.

Huberdeau was an ideal fit for Florida's up tempo, rushing offensive system. Bill Zito' s management might have thought Matthew Tkachuk was a different bet for the playoffs. Huberdeau was part of the Panthers ' big bust when they lost a 2nd round sweep to Tampa Bay (after winning the President's Trophy).

The main problem for Florida is that Calgary already without Gaudreau was a team they should have pushed harder in the trade. Calgary received too much by adding a good top line defender like Weegar. The first round pick for 2023 is another extra prize that Calgary got out of nowhere. Huberdeau and Weegar already said they want to sign extensions with the Flames. Florida got desperate and I think they lose in the trade to Calgary.

Tkachuk is a versatile player but in Florida he will have to be the total leader.

Bill Zito has made some serious mistakes in a short time with the Cats. The GM gambled in the recent campaign on giving draft picks to Ben Chiarot and especially Claude Giroux. Both bets were a rental and the sweep against the Lightning left it all for naught. Zito desperately gave away his best player and catalyst on offense. Jonathan Huberdeau has been much more consistent on that first line than Alexander Barkov.

Matthew Tkachuk looked like he was going to be a Flame for life. Tkachuk is a versatile winger who also likes to push opponents to the limit. Tkachuk formed a lethal duo with Gaudreau in Calgary (both had over 100 points last season). Tkachuk was the man the Cats were going for and more by signing him to an extension immediately (9.5 million for 8 years).

Tkachuk is coming off his best season in points with 194 thanks to 62 assists. Tkachuk had 10 points in 12 games with Calgary in the playoffs but disappeared in the series against the Oilers. Of the 2016 draft class, only Auston Matthews has more points. Tkachuk will have Alexander Barkov as a center on the first line. The chemistry Barkov had with Huberdeau was special and Tkachuk will have to establish something similar.

The former Flame, is a good forechecker and also someone efficient on the power play. Tkachuk only had the recent 100+ point campaign and is a long shot for the Cats. In my opinion Matthew is a great player but a complementary one rather than a superstar. Tkachuk will play in the same division as his brother Brady (Ottawa Senators). Tkachuk being the leader will have to change his playmaking game a bit.

Huberdeau is one of the best passers in the league and the Flames will be competitive again with playoffs in mind.

Jonathan Huberdeau was the overall pick 3 in the draft in 2011. Huberdeau earned the Hart Memorial Trophy last year. The Canadian had 115 points thanks to 30 goals and 85 assists. Huberdeau is an elite passer whether it be on cross passes, the power play finding in the slot or odd man rushes. Huberdeau was a perfect fit for the Cats' up tempo scheme on offense.

Huberdeau will come to a front line with a scorer like Elias Lindholm that won't miss Gaudreau and Tkachuk as much. Huberdeau is 4th in the NHL over the last 4 seasons in points with 346. Florida should have extended Huberdeau and trusted that the team could take that next step in the playoffs. With Paul Maurice as head coach, the team would remain a playoff contender.

Florida gave Calgary Huberdeau, Weegar and a first round pick. Flames fans thought they would go into a rebuild. Bill Zito made it easy for them and gave too much for Matthew Tkachuk. The Flames have a tough decision to think about a rebuild or go with Huberdeau for years thinking they can fight for a Stanley Cup. If the Flames don't extend Weegar and Huberdeau, they could trade them mid-season for first and 2nd round picks.

The Cats have mortgaged the next 5 years of the draft. Florida has mortgaged too much on a mid-season gamble and now more for Tkachuk. The franchise anyway is desperate to take that next step in the playoffs and put some fear into their big brother Tampa Bay Lightning.