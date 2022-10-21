Faulk scores twice as Blues edge Kraken in overtime

Justin Faulk scored 2:10 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Taking a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko, Faulk beat Martin Jones from between the face-off circles with a wrist shot.

"Just a good job by [Robert Thomas] to stay on it", Faulk said. "We got pressure pretty good there on the half wall and then even down low. Just kibd of keeping it a little greasy, and then it popped out to 'Vladi' in front and just a nice, heads-up play by Vladi to see me come in."

Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, Tarasenko had three assists and Thomas two as St. Louis has won both of their games this season. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.

"We'll take the two points, but it was definitely pretty ugly", Faulk said. "Second and third period, we kind of got outskated and got outworked. I don't exactly know what it is, but it's probably good for us to see that some teams are playing with pace already. We're a little behind the eight ball on games played, but we need to pick up the pace and do it the whole game."

Adam Larsson had a goal and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alex Wennberg each had an assist for Seattle, who have lost three straight at home. Jones stopped 24 shots.

"We played a good hockey game", said Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol. "There's two, three minutes in the first period we gave up a couple of quick ones, but [they] regained their composure and played a [heck] of a hockey game.

"... This is our hockey team tonight. The way we battled, competed and executed, the tenacity and pace we played with. Tonight is a good standard to go off of and continue to build form."

Faulk wins it after Blues blow two-goal lead

The Blues went in front shortly after killing off a power play as Jordan Kyrou scored with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Seattle tied the score with 9:09 left in the first period as Will Borgen took a feed from Wennberg and one-timed the puck past Binnington from the right circle.

A turnover behind the net proved costly for the Kraken as Schenn converted on a rebound to make it 2-1 St. Louis.

Just 17 seconds later, Faulk doubled the lead, lifting a backhand past Jones after a streaking Schenn hit him with a pass.

Trailing 3-1 entering the second, Seattle halved the deficit with 9:16 left as Binnington stopped Ryan Donato on a breakaway, but he converted his own rebound.

"I know he finishes hard and doesn't give up on plays", Binnington said of Donato. "It's kind of what happened there; made the first save, and he stayed with it. And I was in a good position to get that rebound."

Shane Wright was credited with the secondary assist, his first point in the NHL.

"Pretty cool moment, for sure," he said. "Every game, I feel more confident and more comfortable out there. It's part of the learning experience and part of the learning curve."

Larsson sent the game into overtime with a shot from the point with 1:29 left in regulation.

Binnington was clutch in the third period, making 12 saves to keep the Blues in the game.

"Just enjoying the moment and just trying to find a way and stay focused throughout the game", he said. "We're definitely happy we got a win tonight. ... Keep your head down, keep building, and it's early on. We've got to keep coming together as a team and we know we can be better."