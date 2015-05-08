Erik Jones Takes Pole For Tonight's Truck Series Race At Kansas

Rookie Erik Jones in the #4 truck continue's his sharp rise to stardom in NASCAR as he picked up the Coors Light Pole Award for tonight's Camping World Truck Series race.

He not only won the pole, but he set a new track record with a lap time of 30.10 in round three of qualifying.

Defending Series champion Matt Crafton #88 will start on the front row alongside the rookie for the race at 8:30pm on FoxSports 1.

Rookie Brandon Jones in the #33, Sprint Cup Series driver Ryan Newman in the #8 and Ben Kennedy in the #11 round out the top five.

Round one in the Camping World Truck Series qualifying began with rookie Daniel Suarez in the #51 being the first driver to post a lap time which was a 31.37.

But Suarez was ousted almost instantly by another promising young driver by the name of Tyler Reddick in the #19 who went fastest after running a 30.75 second lap.

As the second group of trucks began to run their first laps, Scott Lagasse Jr in the #31 was the first driver to run more than a single lap and went faster on the second with a 30.86 lap time to put him 7th.

It wasn't long until there was a new name at the top of the board when defending series champion Matt Crafton in the #88 ran a 30.52 to go P1 after five minutes.

The driver who has improved the most so far in the 2015 season is young Erik Jones in the #4 who has just picked up a ride in the Sprint Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing in the #18 whilst Kyle Busch continues his recovery.

Jones told FoxSports 1 reporter Hermie Sadler: "I'm happy with the Tundra, it doesn't have a problem we just didn't have any drafting help."

"I'm just looking forward to having more time in the seat this weekend and hopefully we can get a win here at Kansas."

As round one reached halfway Crafton, Reddick, Brandon Jones, John Wes Townley and Spencer Gallagher were the top five as Jordan Anderson in the #74 was on the bubble in 24th.

In the final few minutes of the round some drivers just outside the top 24 made another run on the track including Cup driver Travis Kvapil in the #50 who couldn't improve his position of 28th.

As qualifying moved into round two drivers edged their way down pit lane single file at the start with none of them wanting to be the first onto the track.

The first truck to make a move was Erik Jones #4 who went for it alone and got a time of 30.92, but a group of six trucks got together soon after as Br. Jones #33 was top of the board as the red flag came out.

There was trouble at turn two when Reddick #19 got loose and spun causing a smoke screen for team mate Austin Theriault #29 who couldn't see the #19 truck.

Brad Keseleowki Racing crew started to get the back up #19 and #29 trucks for the race tonight where both will be starting at the rear of the field.

The track was reopened with four minutes on the clock remaining and Jennifer Jo Cobb #10 was the first driver back out and posted a 32.22 to go 4th.

Jo Cobb would have been happy to get out on her own as every other driver in round two went out together with two minutes left, and Korbin Forrister #08 was shoved into the grass exiting pit road.

As everything settled down and they all posted a lap time it was Er. Jones #4 who emerged at the top of the chart with a 30.20.

Lagasse Jr #31, Crafton #88, Br. Jones #33 and Daniel Hemric #14 were the top five to advance to the final round as Mason Mingus #15, Gallagher #23 and Jo Cobb #10 didn't make it through.

Gallagher #23 wasn't happy in his post qualifying interview about not advancing: "Well if we're going to have rules about checking up and backing up the field they need to start enforcing them pretty quick."

The third and final round was just five minutes in length and started with Er. Jones #4 posting a solid lap time of 30.54 on his own without any drafting help.

Then action picked up with just a minute to go when all 12 drivers shot out onto the track to post a lap time.

When all was said and done Er. Jones #4 won the Coors Light Pole Award with a new track record lap time of 30.10 seconds.