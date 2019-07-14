on VAVEL
Algeria vs Nigeria: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch AFCON Semifinal 2019 (0-0)
Algeria vs Nigeria: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch AFCON Semifinal 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Algeria vs Nigeria match: live stream, TV channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 AFCON semifinal. Kickoff time: 9pm ET.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Algeria vs Nigeria match.
Big bonus
The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed yesterday that players will receive a significant bonus for today's match, which will be funded by Nigerian business magnates.

For every goal scored today, each player will receive $50,000 dollars.

​Argelia projected lineup
M'Bolhi, Ramy Bensebaini, Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Zeffane, Mahrez, Mohamed Youcef Belaïli, Guedioura, Bennacer, Feghouli and Baghdad Bounedjah.
​Nigeria ​projected lineup
Akpeyi, Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Collins, Ndidi, Etebo, Chukwueze, Iwobi, Musa and Ighalo.
How to watch Algeria vs Nigeria: LIVE Stream and TV
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fubo TV & Eurosport.


Algeria recent form

Algeria2-0 Kenya (June 23)
Senegal 0-1 Algeria (June 27)
Tanzania 0-3 Algeria (July 1)
Algeria 3-0 Guinea (July 7)
Ivory Coast 1-1 Algeria (July 11)

Nigeria recent form

Nigeria 1-0 Burundi (June 22)
Nigeria 1-0 Guinea (June 26)
Madagascar 2-0 Nigeria (June 30t)
Nigeria 3-2 Cameroon (July 6)
Nigeria 2-1 South Africa (July 10)

Algeriaand Nigeria clash today in Egypt's capital to define who will make it to the 2019 AFCON Final.

Djamel Belmadi's Algeria is the favorite for this match as it has showed an outstanding form throughout the competition. Five wins in a row with 10 goals scored and only one received.


 
Kick-off time
The Algeria vs Nigeria match will be played at the Cairo International Stadiu in Cairo, Egypt. The kick-off is scheduled at 2pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 AFCON Semifinal game: Algeria vs Nigeria!

My name is Timothy Woods and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

