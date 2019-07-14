Algeria vs Nigeria: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch AFCON Semifinal 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Algeria vs Nigeria match: live stream, TV channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 AFCON semifinal. Kickoff time: 9pm ET.
For every goal scored today, each player will receive $50,000 dollars.
News from Eagles Camp: More Nigerians make cash pledge to boost @NGSuperEagles morale with two business moguls promising to give the team $50,000 dollars each for every goal scored against Algeria. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #ALGNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/JH8LnkcUn5— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) July 13, 2019
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL.com is your best option!
Algeria2-0 Kenya (June 23)
Senegal 0-1 Algeria (June 27)
Tanzania 0-3 Algeria (July 1)
Algeria 3-0 Guinea (July 7)
Ivory Coast 1-1 Algeria (July 11)
Nigeria 1-0 Burundi (June 22)
Nigeria 1-0 Guinea (June 26)
Madagascar 2-0 Nigeria (June 30t)
Nigeria 3-2 Cameroon (July 6)
Nigeria 2-1 South Africa (July 10)
Djamel Belmadi's Algeria is the favorite for this match as it has showed an outstanding form throughout the competition. Five wins in a row with 10 goals scored and only one received.
My name is Timothy Woods and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.