Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls preview: How to watch, team news, kickoff time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls look for consecutive wins to open the 2022 MLS season as they head north to face Toronto FC at BMO Field.

New York went on the road and defeated San Jose 3-1 last Saturday while Toronto drew 1-1 against FC Dallas in their season opener.

Team news

Toronto has just one player out through injury as forward Ayo Akinola continues to recover from an ACL injury.

Carlos Salcedo is expected to start in defense again with 19-year old DeAndre Kerr also a possibility. Shane O'Neill made his debut, replacing Chris Mavinga at halftime.

Wiki Carmona and Andres Reyes won't make the trip to Toronto as both are out with foot injuries. Cristian Casseres Jr. (hip flexor) and Cameron Harper (quad) are also out.

Luquinhas and newest signing Ashley Fletcher, who joined New York this past week, are still awaiting approval of their visas before they can join the club.

Predicted lineups

Toronto FC: Bono; Shaffelburg, Salcedo, Mavinga, Marshall-Rutty; Osorio, Bradley; Nelson, Pozuelo, Kerr; Jimenez

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Nealis, Nealis, Long; Tolkin, Yearwood, Amaya, Morgan; Casseres Jr., Fernandez; Kilmala

Previous meetings

The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last five matches against Toronto with the teams playing out a 1-1 draw last July in their most recent encounter.

Just 38 seconds into the second half, Fabio beat Omar Gonzalez to the ball and tried to chip TFC goalkeeper Alex Bono, who batted the ball down, but Patryk Klimala was on hand to put away the rebound.

On 62 minutes, Toronto equalized when Yeferson Soltedo floated a pass to the back post intended for Jozy Altidore. New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel batted the ball away, but it fell to Ralph Priso, who scored with his left foot.

The match will be streamed nationally by ESPN +. Coverage in New York is on the MSG Network with kickoff set for 2pm Eastern time.