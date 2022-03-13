Goal and highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
The match ends!
With a last minute goal by German Kai Havertz, Chelsea wins at home against Newcastle United, which is their seventeenth win of the season.
90+3'
Almost there! Kai Havertz's shot - after Martin Dúbravka's handball - hits the crossbar. Chelsea's second goal almost came close.
90+2'
Newly-entered Dwight Gayle, Newscastle United striker, joins the cautioned.
90+1'
Newcastle make a couple of changes: Dwight Gayle and Ryan Fraser come on for Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo.
90+1'
Antonio Rüdiger, Chelsea central defender, also gets a yellow card.
90'
Four minutes of stoppage time are added.
CHELSEA GOAL!
Jorginho set up Kai Havertz, who finished with a light touch in front of Martin Dúbravka to give the Blues the lead just minutes before the final whistle.
87'
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic joins those cautioned.
80'
The yellow cards continue! Bruno Guimaräes, Newcastle United midfielder, is now booked.
78'
New Chelsea move: Christian Pulisic replaces Malang Sarr.
69'
Newcastle has also changed its line-up: Allan Saint-Maximin replaces Miguel Almiron.
64'
Chelsea makes double move: Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku replace Mason Mount and Timo Werner.
62'
Offside! If not flagged, it would have been a penalty for Chelsea after Martin Dúbravka's foul on Timo Werner, who had already beaten the visiting goalkeeper.
58'
Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea's Moroccan attacker, also receives a yellow card.
50'
England's Jacob Murphy, Newcastle midfielder, receives the yellow card.
Restart of the second half!
Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle United is underway again.
The first half ends!
Despite being superior, Chelsea are drawing against a Newcastle side who have been up to the task, in search of accumulating their tenth match without defeat.
45'
Three minutes of extra time are added.
39'
Kai Havertz, Chelsea attacker, becomes the first caution of the match.
34'
Close range! Dan Burn gets in a shot in the box after a rebound, but the ball goes just wide. Good try by Newcastle.
27'
Another Chelsea warning, now after a shot from outside the box by Mason Mount that goes wide. The home side are still the better side.
13'
At the moment, Chelsea have had possession of the ball, but have not yet been able to generate real danger.
The match is underway!
The ball is rolling at Stamford Bridge! Chelsea and Newcastle United are already facing each other.
Last meeting between Chelsea and Newcastle
The most recent occasion on which these clubs met was in October last year; on that day, when they played at St. James Park, Chelsea beat Newcastle United 0-3 away, with goals from Reece James (2) and Jorginho.
History between Chelsea and Newcastle
Historically, in the Premier League, these two institutions have met 53 times, and so far there have been 12 draws, 28 Chelsea wins and 13 Newcastle victories.
Referee designations for the Chelsea vs Newcastle match
The central referee for this match will be David Coote; Ian Hussin, first assistant; Nick Hopton, second row; Michael Sailsbury, fourth official; John Brooks, VAR; and Sian Massey-Ellis, AVAR.
Newcastle: substitutes
Karl Dalow; Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummet, Emil Krafth, Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Lucas de Bolle, Allan Saint-Maximin y Dwight Gayle.
Chelsea: substitutes
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saúl Ñíguez and Romelu Lukaku.
Newcastle: confirmed lineup
Martin Dúbravka; Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaräes, and Chris Wood.
Chelsea: confirmed lineup
Édouard Mendy; Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah; Malang Sarr, Jorginho (C), N'Golo Kanté, Hakim Ziyech; Timo Werner, Mason Mount y Kai Havertz.
Let's get started!
In just under an hour, Chelsea and Newcastle will face each other, playing their 28th match of the season; both have a game in hand.
For the moment, the squads of both teams are already at the London stadium, and they will be warming up shortly.
Newcastle: last lineup
M. Dúbravka; M. Targett, D. Burn, F. Schär, E. Krafth, B. Guimaräes, J. Shelvey, J. WIllock, R. Fraser, C. Wood and J. Murphy.
Chelsea: last lineup
E. Mendy; A. Christensen, T. Silva, T. Chalobah, Saúl, M. Kovacik, Jorginho, C. Azpillicueta, T. Werner, M. Mount and K. Havertz.
How are Newcastle coming along?
Meanwhile, in midweek, the Magpies visited St Mary's Stadium, where they came from behind to beat Southampton 1-2, with goals from Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaräes.
How are Chelsea coming along?
Last Thursday, on their visit to Carrow Road, the Blues defeated Norwich City 1-3; their goals were scored by Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.
Newcastle, looking to move up the ladder
Meanwhile, the team coached by Englishman Eddie Howe has done a very irregular job, and although they are not currently in relegation trouble, they are far from competing for tickets to European competitions.
They are in fourteenth place with 31 points, after accumulating 7 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses; they have scored 32 goals and conceded 47.
Chelsea, to continue winning
The team coached by German Thomas Tuchel has fallen short in its quest for the title, since Manchester City and Liverpool have taken a considerable lead that looks difficult to reverse. Even so, their participation has not been bad, as they are in third position, which would ensure their direct passage to the Champions League.
So far, they have 56 points, product of 16 wins, 8 draws and 3 defeats; they have scored 56 goals and conceded 19.
The Blues host the Magpies
This Sunday morning, in the city of London, Chelsea and Newcastle will face each other for the second time in the current competition, and they will do so with different realities, since while the locals are at the top of the general classification, the visitors are below the mid-table.
