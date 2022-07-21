Summary and highlights of Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds United in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: TIE AT ONE
This was Gelhardt's clear chance
Here is the moment of Crystal Palace's goal
85'
Gelhardt's shot was saved by Guatia, who was able to make a saving save.
80'
The game is open, it can go either way. Gelhardt had a clear chance, but the ball went wide;
GOOOOOAAALLLL
Klich misses and Ayew assists Mateta to score the equalizer;
Here is again the sequence of Rodrigo's goal and Wards' penalty kick
61' The goal scorer goes off
Rodrigo leaves the field along with Marc Roca, Gyabi and Klich take his place.
This was Rodrigo's goal
GOOOOOOAAAALLLL
Rodrigo fools Guatia to give Leeds United the lead
PENALTY FOR LEEDS
Ward is clumsy and commits a foul inside the area, the referee without hesitation calls for a penalty in favor of Leeds United.
Leeds United XI on the field
Meslier; Kristensen, Llorente, Hjelde, Davis; Greenwood, Roca; Summerville, Rodrigo, James; Gelhardt.
These are the changes at Leeds United
Hjelde, Davis, Greenwood, Summerville, James y Gelhardt entran al campo por Koch, Struijk, Adams, Aaronson, Harrison y Bamford
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The ball is rolling again in Australia with a goalless draw on the scoreboard;
END OF THE FIRST PART
43'
Adams has it in with Ayew after Crystal Palace's foul, a first half that feels like we are in an official match and not in a friendly
Second change at Leeds
Forshaw, who seems to have had some discomfort, leaves and goes to the bench in his place Marc Roca enters.
32'
Kristensen and Koch were both caught out in defense, but Meslier intervened to save Crystal Palace's clear chance;
28' Another yellow
Now the card goes to Leeds United center-back Diego Llorente after a hard tackle on Mateta.
17'
The first yellow card of the match goes to Crystal Palace player Ozoh.
Here is the moment when the Leeds United player can't go on
14' Forced substitution for Leeds United
Colombian Luis Sinistierra, who started for the first time for Leeds United, has to leave the field, and Rodrigo takes his place;
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is already rolling in the English duel, but it will be played in Australia
All set
The players are already in the locker room ready for the game to start.
Transfer market Crystal Palace
Transfers: Doucoure, Ebiowei,
Deregistraction: Jach, Kelly and Monte
Premier League kick-off for both teams
Crystal Palace kick off the Premier League at home to Arsenal on August 5, while Leeds United kick off a day later at Wolves.
Leeds United's crazy market
The English have made a large profit following the sales of Phillips to Manchester City and Raphinha to FC Barcelona, while they have strengthened with the arrivals of Marc Roca, Darko Gyab, Rasmus, Kristensen, Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson.
XI Leeds United
Substitutions for Olsen, Greenwood and Rodrigo in the Leeds XI
XI Crystal Palace
Change in goalkeeping, neither Zaha and Benteke are up in attack either
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United will start, the preview and the minute by minute of the friendly match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds United live?
If you want to watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds United live on TV, your option is: Fox Sports
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Crystal Palace vs Leeds United in Friendly Match ?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:05 AM
Bolivia: 6:05 AM
Brazil: 7:05 AM
Chile: 6:05 AM
Colombia: 5:05 AM
Ecuador: 5:05 AM
USA (ET): 6:05 AM
Spain: 12:05 PM
Mexico: 5:05 AM
Paraguay: 6:05 AM
Peru: 6:05 AM
Uruguay: 6:05 AM
Venezuela: 6:05 AM
England : 11.05 AM
Australia : 20:05 AM
India: 15:00 AM
Jamie Shackleton jugará la próxima temporada en la Championship en el club Millwall, después de ser cedido para una temporada.
This will be Crystal Palace's new kit for next season
How is Leeds United coming along?
Leeds United will return to play in the Premier League after achieving relegation in the last matchday with a 1-2 win at home to Brentford. Finishing in tenth place with 3 points clear of the relegation zone. On July 7 they played their first pre-season match in Lincoln where they managed to win 0-4 against Blackpool, the goals were scored by Koch, Junior Firpo, Rodrigo and Mateo Fernández. They then went on to win by the narrowest of margins against Brisbane Roar thanks to back-to-back goals from James and Gelhardt and in the most recent match they lost 1-0 to Aston Villa;
How does Crystal Palace arrive ?
Crystal Palace arrives after finishing in the quiet zone of the Premier League standings with a total of 48 points in 12th position. They are 13 points clear of the relegation zone and eight points clear of the European places. They have already played four friendly matches this preseason. It began with a 1-1 draw against Accrington. In a duel of many goals, they won 5-4 against Milwall. In the third, they suffered defeat against Liverpool and beat Ipswich 4-2. On June 19 they played two matches, first losing 4-1 against Manchester United and later winning 2-3 against Guillingham.
Background
Many clashes between Crystal Palace and Leeds United have ended with a balance of 26 wins for Leeds United, while Crystal Palace have won 16 times. 17 meetings between these teams have ended in a draw. In the last three meetings, Wolves have finished unbeaten. The last time Crystal Palace won was in November 2020 when they won 4-1. The most recent was in April this year which ended in a goalless draw;
Venue: The match will be played at Optus Stadium, located in the city of Perth, Australia. The stadium opened in January 2018 and has a capacity of 60,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Crystal Palace and Leeds United will face each other in a friendly match this preseason. This will be the seventh friendly for Crystal Palace, while the fourth for Leeds United.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace vs Leeds United in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.