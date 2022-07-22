Goals and Highlights: Preston North End 1-2 Leicester City in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
End of match
Leicester finishes the match with a 2-1 win over Preston
90´
2 minutes to be added to the game
80´
The game does not move and everything seems to indicate that it will end with a Foxes victory.
70´
Both teams begin to make changes and the match is transformed.
60´
Preston responded but Leicester remains in control of the match
49´
Gooooooooal for Preston
Ali McCann scores and the home team gets closer.
45´
Second half begins
45´
Halftime and Leicester wins it 2-0.
40´
Final moments of a first half that was entirely in favor of the visitors.
30´
Goooooooooal for Leicester
Barnes scores to widen the scoreboard
20´
Foxes are more in the game and in control
15´
Gooooooooooal for Leicester
Vardy scores
10´
The match starts and everything looks like it will be a useful game for the two teams
0´
The match begins
Preston starts with these players
The lineup of the home team.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
📋 TEAM NEWS: Here's how we line up against @LCFC this afternoon at Deepdale! 👇#pnefc pic.twitter.com/EHRtUqYv79— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 23, 2022
Leicester presents its XI for the match
This will be the visiting team's lineup.
Here's the #lcfc line-up at Preston North End, where we kick-off at 3pm 📝#PneLei pic.twitter.com/uoqLoRUwgl— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 23, 2022
Different projects
Leiceter wants to return to the elite of European soccer by reaching one of the continental competitions through the position in the table they achieve this season.
Preston will be looking for another quiet relegation campaign and work towards the promotion playoff.
Preseason games
Preston vs Leicester City, QPR vs Crystal Palace, Rangers vs Tottenham, Wolsburg vs Brentford, PSV vs Real Betis.
This afternoon's stadium
Preston is the city that has the honor of having the Deepdale Stadium to host its team's matches. It has the capacity for 23,408 spectators and was built in the very distant 1875
The fight in goal
Daniel Iversen would be in goal for this pre-season game and will have the opportunity to battle Schmeichel all season long for the starting position.
On the other side it is Freddie Woodman who has the responsibility of keeping goal for Preston North End.
The assist makers
Ayoze Perez is in his last chance to fit in for Leicester and will look to dish out assists to his strikers, while Brad Potts will have the same task for the home side.
Top scorers in each squad
Patson Daka arrived at the Foxes to give Jamie Vardy some much-needed help and should take the reins of the team, while for Preston there is Dane Riis.
Tune in here Preston North End vs Leicester City Live Score in 2022 Friendly Game
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Preston North End vs Leicester City match in 2022 Friendly Game.
What time is Preston North End vs Leicester City match for 2022 Friendly Game?
This is the start time of the game Preston North End vs Leicester City of 23th July in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 09:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Leicester will face an uphill battle in the Premier League
Leicester City will have to fight for a place in European competitions for next season, as the one they will play in does not have a continental trip, they can concentrate all their efforts to regain that position.
The fact that they did not sign any player for the moment is something worrying for the coach, fans and players themselves, but they have a great base to fight in the Premier League.
Watch out for this Leicester Ciy player
Rodgers found in Yuri Tielemans one of his pillars for the Foxes team, as the Belgian is what every coach would like in his squad for the midfield.
The Belgium player is one of the main players of his national team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so a good first season, along with a great World Cup could generate a jump to one of the European giants for the next transfer market.
Keep an eye on this Preston North End player.
Emil Riis must make the next leap in quality in his career if he wants to shine with Preston, as he arrived in the Championship in 2020 from Randers in his native Denmark and has managed in England's second division 18 goals in 82 games.
Riis has the last train to try to reach another league or another team of more renown so that his career has a better destiny.
Last XI of Leicester City
31 Daniel Iversen, 18 Daniel Amartey, 4 Caglar Soyuncu, 23 Jannik Vertergaard, 27 Timothy Castagne, 8 Youri Tielemans, 24 Nampalys Mendy, 33 Luke Thomas, 17 Ayoze Pérez, 26 Dannis Praet, 29 Patson Daka.
Last XI of Preston North End
Freddie Woodman, Benjamin Whiteman, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Ryan Ledson, Daniel Johnson, Emil Riis, Ben Woodburn.
The preseason continues
While several of Europe's top teams are carrying out their preseason in the United States or on the Asian continent, Leicester and other teams prefer to stay on the old continent.
Europe starts in August a rather strange and different season, due to the break that will mean the World Cup in Qatar in November and December, so they will have to be very ready and prepared for any situation.
Preston for a better result
Preston North End finished last season in 13th position in the Championship with 64 points, 27 points from relegation, so it was a good season for a team that wants to slowly climb positions and dream of the play offs for the Premier League.
The team achieved a fantastic and surprising consistency despite not being one of the strongest teams in England's second division.
Leicester with some doubts
The team managed by Brendan Rodgers has not moved in the summer transfer market, a situation that has surprised the fans who were expecting some reinforcements to look for European competitions again.
The Foxes finished eighth in the Premier League with 52 points and were only four points and one position away from competing in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Friendly match between teams from the Island
The teams in England continue to play preparation games for the upcoming season in their respective soccer divisions. This afternoon, Leicester City of the Premier League will face Preston North End of the English Championship.
