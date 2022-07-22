Goals and Highlights: Preston North End 1-2 Leicester City in Friendly Match 2022
Foto: @LCFC

11:54 AMa month ago

11:53 AMa month ago

End of match

Leicester finishes the match with a 2-1 win over Preston
11:49 AMa month ago

90´

2 minutes to be added to the game
11:37 AMa month ago

80´

The game does not move and everything seems to indicate that it will end with a Foxes victory.
11:29 AMa month ago

70´

Both teams begin to make changes and the match is transformed.
11:18 AMa month ago

60´

Preston responded but Leicester remains in control of the match
11:17 AMa month ago

49´

Gooooooooal for Preston

Ali McCann scores and the home team gets closer.

11:09 AMa month ago

45´

Second half begins
10:59 AMa month ago

45´

Halftime and Leicester wins it 2-0.
10:45 AMa month ago

40´

Final moments of a first half that was entirely in favor of the visitors.
10:44 AMa month ago

30´

Goooooooooal for Leicester

Barnes scores to widen the scoreboard 

10:43 AMa month ago

20´

Foxes are more in the game and in control
10:43 AMa month ago

15´

Gooooooooooal for Leicester

Vardy scores

10:42 AMa month ago

10´

The match starts and everything looks like it will be a useful game for the two teams
10:12 AMa month ago

The match begins
9:46 AMa month ago

Preston starts with these players

The lineup of the home team.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
9:40 AMa month ago

Leicester presents its XI for the match

This will be the visiting team's lineup.
9:31 AMa month ago

Different projects

Leiceter wants to return to the elite of European soccer by reaching one of the continental competitions through the position in the table they achieve this season.
Preston will be looking for another quiet relegation campaign and work towards the promotion playoff.
9:25 AMa month ago

Preseason games

Preston vs Leicester City, QPR vs Crystal Palace, Rangers vs Tottenham, Wolsburg vs Brentford, PSV vs Real Betis.
9:20 AMa month ago

This afternoon's stadium

Preston is the city that has the honor of having the Deepdale Stadium to host its team's matches. It has the capacity for 23,408 spectators and was built in the very distant 1875
9:15 AMa month ago

The fight in goal

Daniel Iversen would be in goal for this pre-season game and will have the opportunity to battle Schmeichel all season long for the starting position.
On the other side it is Freddie Woodman who has the responsibility of keeping goal for Preston North End.
9:10 AMa month ago

The assist makers

Ayoze Perez is in his last chance to fit in for Leicester and will look to dish out assists to his strikers, while Brad Potts will have the same task for the home side.
9:05 AMa month ago

Top scorers in each squad

Patson Daka arrived at the Foxes to give Jamie Vardy some much-needed help and should take the reins of the team, while for Preston there is Dane Riis.
9:00 AMa month ago

Tune in here Preston North End vs Leicester City Live Score in 2022 Friendly Game

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Preston North End vs Leicester City match in 2022 Friendly Game.

8:55 AMa month ago

What time is Preston North End vs Leicester City match for 2022 Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game Preston North End vs Leicester City of 23th July in several countries:

 

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Bolivia: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Chile: 11:00 AM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 09:00 AM

Paraguay: 11:00 PM

Peru: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 11:00 AM

8:50 AMa month ago

Leicester will face an uphill battle in the Premier League

Leicester City will have to fight for a place in European competitions for next season, as the one they will play in does not have a continental trip, they can concentrate all their efforts to regain that position.
The fact that they did not sign any player for the moment is something worrying for the coach, fans and players themselves, but they have a great base to fight in the Premier League.
8:45 AMa month ago

Watch out for this Leicester Ciy player

Rodgers found in Yuri Tielemans one of his pillars for the Foxes team, as the Belgian is what every coach would like in his squad for the midfield.
The Belgium player is one of the main players of his national team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so a good first season, along with a great World Cup could generate a jump to one of the European giants for the next transfer market. 
8:40 AMa month ago

Keep an eye on this Preston North End player.

Emil Riis must make the next leap in quality in his career if he wants to shine with Preston, as he arrived in the Championship in 2020 from Randers in his native Denmark and has managed in England's second division 18 goals in 82 games.
Riis has the last train to try to reach another league or another team of more renown so that his career has a better destiny.
8:35 AMa month ago

Last XI of Leicester City

31 Daniel Iversen, 18 Daniel Amartey, 4 Caglar Soyuncu, 23 Jannik Vertergaard, 27 Timothy Castagne, 8 Youri Tielemans, 24 Nampalys Mendy, 33 Luke Thomas, 17 Ayoze Pérez, 26 Dannis Praet, 29 Patson Daka.
8:30 AMa month ago

Last XI of Preston North End

Freddie Woodman, Benjamin Whiteman, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Ryan Ledson, Daniel Johnson, Emil Riis, Ben Woodburn.
8:25 AMa month ago

The preseason continues

While several of Europe's top teams are carrying out their preseason in the United States or on the Asian continent, Leicester and other teams prefer to stay on the old continent.
Europe starts in August a rather strange and different season, due to the break that will mean the World Cup in Qatar in November and December, so they will have to be very ready and prepared for any situation.
8:20 AMa month ago

Preston for a better result

Preston North End finished last season in 13th position in the Championship with 64 points, 27 points from relegation, so it was a good season for a team that wants to slowly climb positions and dream of the play offs for the Premier League.
The team achieved a fantastic and surprising consistency despite not being one of the strongest teams in England's second division.
8:15 AMa month ago

Leicester with some doubts

The team managed by Brendan Rodgers has not moved in the summer transfer market, a situation that has surprised the fans who were expecting some reinforcements to look for European competitions again.
The Foxes finished eighth in the Premier League with 52 points and were only four points and one position away from competing in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
8:10 AMa month ago

Friendly match between teams from the Island

The teams in England continue to play preparation games for the upcoming season in their respective soccer divisions. This afternoon, Leicester City of the Premier League will face Preston North End of the English Championship.
 
8:05 AMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2022Friendly Game: Preston North End vs Leicester City

My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

