Highlights and goals: Luton Town 1-1 West Ham in Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:54 PMa month ago

Thanks

We thank you for your attention during the transmission of this event and invite you to stay connected with VAVEL.com.
12:45 PMa month ago

END OF THE GAME

Luton Town and West Ham played to a one-goal draw
12:44 PMa month ago

90'

The referee adds two more minutes
12:44 PMa month ago

89'

Bradley scored the equalizer for Luton Town with a shot into the left corner
12:43 PMa month ago

83'

Lanzini looked for second goal for West Ham, but was ineffective
12:41 PMa month ago

78% Ball possesion

Luton 40%

West Ham 60%

12:40 PMa month ago

72'

Harry Cornick sent a ball over the top of the West Ham goal
12:30 PMa month ago

67'

Osho's deflected shot. Luton looked for the equalizer with the half distance and is more intense.
12:27 PMa month ago

63'

Lanzini entered the game for West Ham and it only took him three minutes to generate offensive danger.
12:15 PMa month ago

58'

Soucek's deflected shot for West Ham
12:12 PMa month ago

53'

12:12 PMa month ago

50'

Luton starts looking to get the equalizer from the right
12:11 PMa month ago

47'

Defensive header by Johnson. Luton arrived with danger
12:10 PMa month ago

SECOND HALF BEGINS

After halftime, we arrived at the second half of the game.
11:58 AMa month ago

END OF THE FIRST HALF

First half ends with West Ham 1-0 in partial victory
11:57 AMa month ago

45'

The referee adds one more minute
11:57 AMa month ago

42'

Benhrama's deflected shot for West Ham
11:56 AMa month ago

38'

Luton forced to push forward, but possession remains with West Ham
11:55 AMa month ago

33'

Burke cuts out an important ball for West Ham. Great defensive cut back from Luton
11:55 AMa month ago

30'

Fornals' deflected shot. West Ham looks for the second goal
11:54 AMa month ago

27' WEST HAM SCOOOOOOOORES

Cresswell scores West Ham's first goal of the game, thanks to a flawlessly connected header.
11:52 AMa month ago

21'

Rice's deflected header for West Ham
11:52 AMa month ago

17'

West Ham dominate possession as Luton wait in their own territory with double line of four
11:51 AMa month ago

11'

Bowen's shot hits an opponent. The ball goes to the corner
11:50 AMa month ago

7'

Adebayo's deflected shot in favor of Luton
11:48 AMa month ago

3'

Dangerous arrival of West Ham on the right flank. The ball goes wide
11:47 AMa month ago

THE MATCH BEGINS

Roll the ball and start the game from Kenilworth Road.
11:46 AMa month ago

Draw

West Ham will start from the middle
11:46 AMa month ago

Not far to go

The players take the field and the match will start shortly.
11:44 AMa month ago

West Ham starting Xl

11:44 AMa month ago

Luton starting Xl

11:43 AMa month ago

West Ham at the stadium

11:42 AMa month ago

Luton arrives home

11:41 AMa month ago

Uniforms

Luton will play in their orange uniform, while West Ham will play in their traditional maroon and light blue kit.
11:40 AMa month ago

The stadium



11:36 AMa month ago

The fact

The last time Luton beat West Ham was in the 88-89 Premier League season. On that occasion Luton won 4-1
11:34 AMa month ago

Everything is ready

In less than an hour the game between Luton Town vs West Ham will start, corresponding to a friendly match.
1:47 AMa month ago

Tune in here Luton Town vs West Ham Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Luton Town vs West Ham live match, as well as the latest information from the stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:42 AMa month ago

How to watch Luton Town vs West Ham live?

If you want to watch Luton Town vs West Ham live on TV, your option is Sky HD.
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Blue To Go VE in Mexico and Star + in South America.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:37 AMa month ago

What time is the Luton vs West Ham match?

Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 10:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

1:32 AMa month ago

West Ham key player

Jarrod Bowen is the star of West Ham's attack. The 25-year-old English player arrived from Hull City in 2020 and since then has dazzled with his speed to win the right wing in the offense.
1:27 AMa month ago

Luton Town key player

Elijah Adebayo is a Nigerian center forward who plays for Luton Town. This player has ample goal scoring capabilities and represents a latent danger for the opposing club.
1:22 AMa month ago

History

In total, Luton Town and West Ham have played 62 matches, of which Luton has won 22 games, West Ham has been victorious on 19 occasions and they have drawn 21 games.
1:17 AMa month ago

West Ham

West Ham defeated Rangers FC in its most recent match, with a score of 3-1. The English team hopes to achieve important victories that will solidify its preseason path towards the beginning of the 2022-23 calendar. With its full squad, West Ham has been giving every player in its roster a run-out.
1:12 AMa month ago

Luton Town

Luton Town come into this match after beating Peterborough United 2-0. The Luton side maintain their steady pace in pre-season, trying to find the best possible performance ahead of the 2022-23 season. Now, against West Ham, Luton will be looking to come out with their best version and achieve a win.
1:07 AMa month ago

Kenilworth Road

Kenilworth Road is a soccer stadium located in Luton, Bedfordshire, England. It has been the home of Luton Town Football Club since 1905, when they left Dunstable Road. It has a maximum capacity of 10,356 spectators. This sporting venue has been used to host multiple sporting events.
1:02 AMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Luton Town vs West Ham Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo