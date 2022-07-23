Highlights and goals: Luton Town 1-1 West Ham in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
END OF THE GAME
90'
89'
83'
78% Ball possesion
West Ham 60%
72'
67'
63'
58'
53'
53' | Horvath makes a fine, low stop to deny Vlasic.
🎩 0-1 ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/5CbKs1vC9Q — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) July 23, 2022
50'
47'
SECOND HALF BEGINS
END OF THE FIRST HALF
45'
42'
38'
33'
30'
27' WEST HAM SCOOOOOOOORES
21'
17'
11'
7'
3'
THE MATCH BEGINS
Draw
Not far to go
West Ham starting Xl
📋 Our team for today's pre-season match against Luton Town looks like this...
COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒#LUTWHU pic.twitter.com/pd0bkEUD1C — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 23, 2022
Luton starting Xl
How we line-up against @WestHam 📋#COYH pic.twitter.com/Z0nlRtg49X — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) July 23, 2022
West Ham at the stadium
The lads have arrived 👊#LUTWHU pic.twitter.com/ISw6xWPbqX — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 23, 2022
Luton arrives home
Welcome back home, lads! 👋#COYH pic.twitter.com/AnZeQ4YJDj — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) July 23, 2022
Uniforms
The stadium
The fact
Everything is ready
Tune in here Luton Town vs West Ham Live Score!
How to watch Luton Town vs West Ham live?
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Blue To Go VE in Mexico and Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Luton vs West Ham match?
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 10:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +