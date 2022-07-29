Goals and Highlights: Newcastle 2-1 Athletic Club in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the Newcastle vs Athletic Club game, today Newcastle won at home against a tough Athletic team that tried to catch up with their opponents.
90´
The game ends with victory for Newcastle.
86´
Garcia attempts a bicycle kick that ends in a corner kick.
80´
Garcia puts the ball on the post.
77´
The home team is saved from a draw.
74´
Williams shoots inside the area and the ball passes very close to the goal.
72´
Approach by Williams but ruled out for offside.
69´
Berenguer's dangerous shot goes wide.
64´
Goooooooooooool for Athletic! García heads in a great cross from Williams.
59´
Dangerous chance for the visitors but they fail to beat the defense.
54´
Goooooooool for Newcastle! Maximin increases the lead.
52´
Athletic substitution, Muniain comes out for Sancet.
46´
The second half begins.
45´
End of the first half.
43´
Williams misses a great opportunity in front of the goalkeeper.
41´
A brawl that is already controlled by the referee.
35´
Willock receives a yellow card.
33´
A long-range shot by the visitors that goes just wide of the right side of the goal.
30´
Athletic now keeps the ball.
28´
Good combination by Newcastle that ends up bouncing off the defense.
18´
Newcastle's chance on the right ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
8´
Bruno came close to scoring the second.
4´
Goooooooool Newcastle! Wilson in a great play enters the box and shoots to beat the goalkeeper.
0´
Start the game.
Starting XI Newcastle
This is how the home team comes out:
Starting XI Athletic
This is how the visiting team starts:
35. Iru
18. De Marcos
5. Yeray
4. I. Martinez
24. Balenziaga
6. Vesga
16. Winner
7. Berenguer
10. Muniain
30. N. Williams
9. I. Williams
Goalkeeping coach leaves
"It has been a great privilege to work for Newcastle United Football Club and I have thoroughly enjoyed the many opportunities I have had to work with our first team goalkeepers over the years."
Newcastle is already at the stadium
This was the arrival of the local team:
Checking in. 🏟 pic.twitter.com/TYAaFTQpj6— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 30, 2022
Valverde calls up 20 players for friendly match
Alex Padilla, Ander Iru, Iñigo Martinez, Yeray, Vesga, Berenguer, O. Sancet, I. Williams, Muniain, Vivian, Dani Garcia, I. Lekue, Vencedor, De Marcos, Zarraga, Villalibre, Raul Garcia, Balenziaga, N. Williams and Morcillo.
Oier Zarraga looking for a place in the squad
"We are doing well, picking up the ideas that the coaching staff wants us to transfer. We are going little by little, but we are seeing positive things. Valverde asks us to be brave and not to hesitate. The way we play and press will be similar, but it will be more offensive: arrivals, subdue the opponent and make chances".
New faces in the first team for yesterday's match against Atalanta
Santiago Munoz is named among the substitutes for the first time, alongside defender Matty Bondswell, who impressed against Benfica on Tuesday night, and Jay Turner-Cooke, who has trained with Howe's first team in pre-season.
We continue
Thank you for following the broadcast of the Newcastle vs Athletic game, today we will see a great duel ahead of the start of the season, both teams are looking to be at their best and this is a great opportunity to test what they have been working on during the preseason.
Stay tuned to follow Newcastle vs Athletic Club live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newcastle vs Athletic Club live, as well as the latest information from St. James' Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Athletic Club Online and Live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Athletic player
Iñaki Williams, 28-year-old center forward, has become a reference for the team in recent years, his physique and speed make him very dangerous near the box, not for nothing is close to reaching 100 goals in Club level competitions, for this season his appearances will be essential if they aspire to qualify for any UEFA competition.
Watch out for this Newcastle player
Saint Maximin, a 25-year-old French winger, is one of the jewels of the team. The skillful player is one of the team's most important players and without a doubt the project is aimed at making this player and his teammates a competitive team, a lot is expected from the team this season and he will have to do his job by scoring and assisting.
Latest Athletic Club lineup
Ispizua, Lorente, Chasco, Sillero, Eguíluz, Rego, Ibai Sanz, Gerenabarrena, Delgado, Kepa, Uriarte, Ewan.
Latest Newcastle lineup
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin and Wilson.
Background
Newcastle 5-1 Gateshead
1860 Munich 0-3 Newcastle
Mainz 05 1-0 Newcastle
Benfica 3-2 Newcastle
Newcastle 1-0 Atalanta
Bochum 1-4 Athletic
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Athletic Club needs to make that leap in quality
Athletic Club has a long time without being a team that fights for the first places, although it is not recognized for being one of the most winning teams, its fans are very big, besides the tradition with which this team has maintained during its history is a magnificent thing, no doubt this team deserves to fight for the top positions and play in a European competition, Last season they finished in eighth position, very close to get into Europa League places, for this new season the team should be able to get into those places because the fans demand it, the preparation matches have been good and against Newcastle probably the most demanding.
Newcastle to demonstrate its investment
Newcastle was much mentioned at the beginning of last season as it had been bought by a group that had a fortune greater than that of PSG and Manchester City, however the investment did not arrive until the winter market, when the team was at the bottom of the table and at risk of relegation, fortunately for the team, the reinforcements were helpful and the team managed to rebound places in the table, For this season they have not made the big signings that were expected, but if they continue with the rhythm with which they closed the season they could have a great season that could even be enough to fight for a cup, the great challenge of this team is not to be fighting at the bottom of the table.
Duel of different ideologies
Newcastle receives Athletic Club this Saturday, the duel will show us two teams with different ideologies, however both teams finished the season in very similar positions, the previous season they finished in 11th and 8th, the Premier League teams managed to rise in the second half of the season, while the LaLiga teams maintained almost all season that position, to prepare for next season will be an attractive duel.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Newcastle vs Athletic Club live stream, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at St. James'Park, at 10:00 AM ET.