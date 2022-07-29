Goals and Highlights: Newcastle 2-1 Athletic Club in Friendly Match
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:14 AM9 hours ago

Resume

12:00 PM21 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Newcastle vs Athletic Club game, today Newcastle won at home against a tough Athletic team that tried to catch up with their opponents.
11:54 AM21 hours ago

90´

The game ends with victory for Newcastle.
11:49 AM21 hours ago

86´

Garcia attempts a bicycle kick that ends in a corner kick.
11:42 AMa day ago

80´

Garcia puts the ball on the post.
11:40 AMa day ago

77´

The home team is saved from a draw.
11:36 AMa day ago

74´

Williams shoots inside the area and the ball passes very close to the goal.
11:35 AMa day ago

72´

Approach by Williams but ruled out for offside.
11:31 AMa day ago

69´

Berenguer's dangerous shot goes wide.
11:26 AMa day ago

64´

Goooooooooooool for Athletic! García heads in a great cross from Williams.
11:22 AMa day ago

59´

Dangerous chance for the visitors but they fail to beat the defense.
11:19 AMa day ago

54´

Goooooooool for Newcastle! Maximin increases the lead.
11:15 AMa day ago

52´

Athletic substitution, Muniain comes out for Sancet.
11:07 AMa day ago

46´

The second half begins.
10:50 AMa day ago

45´

End of the first half.
10:47 AMa day ago

43´

Williams misses a great opportunity in front of the goalkeeper.
10:45 AMa day ago

41´

A brawl that is already controlled by the referee.
10:39 AMa day ago

35´

Willock receives a yellow card.
10:37 AMa day ago

33´

A long-range shot by the visitors that goes just wide of the right side of the goal.
10:34 AMa day ago

30´

Athletic now keeps the ball.
10:28 AMa day ago

28´

Good combination by Newcastle that ends up bouncing off the defense. 
10:22 AMa day ago

18´

Newcastle's chance on the right ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
10:14 AMa day ago

Bruno came close to scoring the second.
10:08 AMa day ago

Goooooooool Newcastle! Wilson in a great play enters the box and shoots to beat the goalkeeper.
10:03 AMa day ago

Start the game.
9:50 AMa day ago

Starting XI Newcastle

This is how the home team comes out:
Starting XI Newcastle
Starting XI Newcastle
9:45 AMa day ago

Starting XI Athletic

This is how the visiting team starts:
35. Iru
18. De Marcos
5. Yeray
4. I. Martinez
24. Balenziaga
6. Vesga
16. Winner
7. Berenguer
10. Muniain
30. N. Williams
9. I. Williams
9:40 AMa day ago

Goalkeeping coach leaves

"It has been a great privilege to work for Newcastle United Football Club and I have thoroughly enjoyed the many opportunities I have had to work with our first team goalkeepers over the years."
9:35 AMa day ago

Newcastle is already at the stadium

This was the arrival of the local team:
9:30 AMa day ago

Valverde calls up 20 players for friendly match

Alex Padilla, Ander Iru, Iñigo Martinez, Yeray, Vesga, Berenguer, O. Sancet, I. Williams, Muniain, Vivian, Dani Garcia, I. Lekue, Vencedor, De Marcos, Zarraga, Villalibre, Raul Garcia, Balenziaga, N. Williams and Morcillo. 
9:25 AMa day ago

Oier Zarraga looking for a place in the squad

"We are doing well, picking up the ideas that the coaching staff wants us to transfer. We are going little by little, but we are seeing positive things. Valverde asks us to be brave and not to hesitate. The way we play and press will be similar, but it will be more offensive: arrivals, subdue the opponent and make chances". 
9:20 AMa day ago

New faces in the first team for yesterday's match against Atalanta

Santiago Munoz is named among the substitutes for the first time, alongside defender Matty Bondswell, who impressed against Benfica on Tuesday night, and Jay Turner-Cooke, who has trained with Howe's first team in pre-season.
9:15 AMa day ago

We continue

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Newcastle vs Athletic game, today we will see a great duel ahead of the start of the season, both teams are looking to be at their best and this is a great opportunity to test what they have been working on during the preseason.
9:10 AMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow Newcastle vs Athletic Club live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newcastle vs Athletic Club live, as well as the latest information from St. James' Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:05 AMa day ago

Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Athletic Club Online and Live

The match will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:00 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Athletic player

Iñaki Williams, 28-year-old center forward, has become a reference for the team in recent years, his physique and speed make him very dangerous near the box, not for nothing is close to reaching 100 goals in Club level competitions, for this season his appearances will be essential if they aspire to qualify for any UEFA competition.
8:55 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Newcastle player

Saint Maximin, a 25-year-old French winger, is one of the jewels of the team. The skillful player is one of the team's most important players and without a doubt the project is aimed at making this player and his teammates a competitive team, a lot is expected from the team this season and he will have to do his job by scoring and assisting.
8:50 AMa day ago

Latest Athletic Club lineup

Ispizua,  Lorente, Chasco, Sillero, Eguíluz, Rego, Ibai Sanz, Gerenabarrena, Delgado, Kepa, Uriarte, Ewan.
8:45 AMa day ago

Latest Newcastle lineup

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin and Wilson.
8:40 AMa day ago

Background

Newcastle 5-1 Gateshead
1860 Munich 0-3 Newcastle
Mainz 05 1-0 Newcastle
Benfica 3-2 Newcastle
Newcastle 1-0 Atalanta

Bochum 1-4 Athletic
Mainz 05 1-1 Athletic

8:35 AMa day ago

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
8:30 AMa day ago

Athletic Club needs to make that leap in quality

Athletic Club has a long time without being a team that fights for the first places, although it is not recognized for being one of the most winning teams, its fans are very big, besides the tradition with which this team has maintained during its history is a magnificent thing, no doubt this team deserves to fight for the top positions and play in a European competition, Last season they finished in eighth position, very close to get into Europa League places, for this new season the team should be able to get into those places because the fans demand it, the preparation matches have been good and against Newcastle probably the most demanding. 
Athletic ready/Image: AthleticClub
Athletic ready/Image: AthleticClub
8:25 AMa day ago

Newcastle to demonstrate its investment

Newcastle was much mentioned at the beginning of last season as it had been bought by a group that had a fortune greater than that of PSG and Manchester City, however the investment did not arrive until the winter market, when the team was at the bottom of the table and at risk of relegation, fortunately for the team, the reinforcements were helpful and the team managed to rebound places in the table, For this season they have not made the big signings that were expected, but if they continue with the rhythm with which they closed the season they could have a great season that could even be enough to fight for a cup, the great challenge of this team is not to be fighting at the bottom of the table.
Newcastle in action/Image: NUFC
Newcastle in action/Image: NUFC
8:20 AMa day ago

Duel of different ideologies

Newcastle receives Athletic Club this Saturday, the duel will show us two teams with different ideologies, however both teams finished the season in very similar positions, the previous season they finished in 11th and 8th, the Premier League teams managed to rise in the second half of the season, while the LaLiga teams maintained almost all season that position, to prepare for next season will be an attractive duel.
8:15 AMa day ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Newcastle vs Athletic Club live stream, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at St. James'Park, at 10:00 AM ET.
VAVEL Logo