Goals and Highlights: Rennes 1-2 Aston Villa in Friendly Match
Image:VAVEL

12:16 AM9 hours ago

Resume

2:18 PM19 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game Rennes vs Aston Villa, this Saturday the teams faced each other as part of the closing of the preseason as they begin their competition next week, in a very close duel the visitor was the winner.
2:13 PM19 hours ago

90´

The match ends with victory for Aston Villa.
2:08 PM19 hours ago

88´

Aston Villa dominates possession waiting for the final whistle.
2:03 PM19 hours ago

81´

Goooooooooooool for Aston Villa! Diego Carlos takes advantage of the cross from the left and with his head gives his team the lead.
1:58 PM19 hours ago

80´

Aston Villa crosses from the right but the finisher fails to make contact.
1:53 PM19 hours ago

76´

Foul in favor of Villa near the area.
1:48 PM20 hours ago

72´

Rennes press high and put Aston Villa in trouble.
1:43 PM20 hours ago

65´

There is still a tie on the field.
1:38 PM20 hours ago

59´

Rennes shoots from outside the box but the ball goes wide.
1:33 PM20 hours ago

53´

Aston Villa presses in the Rennes area.
1:28 PM20 hours ago

46´

The second half begins.
1:23 PM20 hours ago

45´

End of the first half.
1:18 PM20 hours ago

35´

Aston Villa let go a clear opportunity with Diego Carlos.
1:13 PM20 hours ago

31´

Villa arrives dangerously on the right.
1:08 PM20 hours ago

25´

Coutinho shoots and the ball hits the post.
1:03 PM20 hours ago

22´

Rennes close to taking the lead.
12:58 PM20 hours ago

13´

Goooooooool for Aston Villa! Bailey scores and equalizes.
12:53 PM20 hours ago

Goooooooooooool for Rennes! A header gives the home side the lead.
12:48 PM21 hours ago

Start the game.
12:43 PM21 hours ago

This is how the league will start

Aston Villa will visit Bournemouth next Saturday as part of the Premier League matchday 1, while Rennes will debut against Lorient next Sunday in the first matchday of Ligue One.
12:38 PM21 hours ago

Starting XI Aston Villa

Here's how the visitors start: 
Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Digne, Mcginn, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho.
12:33 PM21 hours ago

This is how the home team comes out:

Mandanda, Traore, Bade, Theate, Truffert, Santamaria, Tait, Majer, Bourigeaud, Terrier, Laborde.
12:28 PM21 hours ago

Villa minutes from start

This was the team's entrance:
12:23 PM21 hours ago

Called Rennes

Goalkeepers: 
MANDANDA - ALEMDAR - SALIN
Defenders: 
TRAORÉ - BADÉ - BELOCIAN - G.DOUÉ - THEATE - TRUFFERT ENVIRONMENTS.
Midfielders: 
MAJER - SANTAMARIA - TAIT - BOURIGEAUD - D.DOUÉ - FRANÇOISE - UGOCHUKWU 
Forwards: 
ABLINE - GUIRASSY - LABORDE - SULEMANA - TCHAOUNA - TERRIER 
12:18 PM21 hours ago

Another Rennes casualty

Coming from the Academy of Stade Rennais FC and winner of the Coupe de France in 2019, 113 professional games in red and black, James Lea Siliki will discover the Portuguese championship.
12:13 PM21 hours ago

Aston Villa is already at the stadium

The visitors have already arrived at the stadium:
12:08 PM21 hours ago

Gerrard spoke about preseason work

"Preseason is about being fit, it's about being match fit and match ready, so we gave opportunities and playing time in the first half of preseason for everyone."
12:03 PM21 hours ago

Rennes' withdrawal

Trained at the Red and Black Academy, Mathys Tel was transferred to Bayern Munich. A member of the 2005 generation, the striker, who was crowned European Under-17 champion last June, made 10 appearances for Rennes as a professional player.
11:58 AM21 hours ago

Rennes' reactions to their new reinforcements

"Our priority was to sign a quality central defender, so we are very happy to welcome Arthur. He is an international we have been following for a long time and we are convinced that he will prove his qualities quickly, as he did last season in the Italian championship."
11:53 AM21 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Rennes vs Aston Villa game, today we will see a great duel in search of better soccer form, both teams are about to start the league and need to prove they are ready.
11:48 AMa day ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Rennes vs Aston Villa

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rennes vs Aston Villa live, as well as the latest information from the Route de Lorient. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:43 AMa day ago

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

The match will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

11:38 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Aston Villa player

Ollie Watkins, 26-year-old English striker, has established himself as the team's benchmark last season, he finished the season as the team's top scorer, the striker is one of the players who shoots the most shots on goal, his right foot is lethal so defenses will have to pay attention to this player.
11:33 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Rennes player

Martin Terrier, the young Frenchman has stood out as Rennes' most productive attacker, with more than 35 games played last season the player has been able to score on more than 20 occasions, his good performances have led him to be an undisputed starter and his eye for goal makes him the player to follow.
11:28 AMa day ago

Latest Aston Villa lineup

Martinez, Cash, Diego Carlos, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, Mcginn, Coutinho, Watkins, Ings.
11:23 AMa day ago

Last lineup of Rennes

Alemdar, Traore, Françoise, Doue G, Truffert, Majer, Santamaria, Doué D, Bourigeaud, Abline, Sulemana. 
11:18 AMa day ago

Background

Fribourg 1-0 Rennes
SM Caen 1-0 Rennes
Nantes 0-1 Rennes

Walsall 0-4 Aston Villa
Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

11:13 AMa day ago

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
11:08 AMa day ago

Rennes to prove it can compete for the top places

The previous season of Rennes was full of surprises, the team was somewhat irregular in the campaign, because it accumulated 12 defeats in the French league, however that was not an impediment to make a great campaign as they were five points behind the second place occupied by Marseille, Rennes also got a ticket to participate in a European competition in this case the Europa League, no doubt what awaits the team will be an attractive and very busy season, but if the team is intelligently reinforced they could be competitive all season, Aston Villa will be a great rival to measure where they stand. 
Rennes for improvement/Image: staderennais
Rennes for improvement/Image: staderennais
11:03 AMa day ago

The start of the season is approaching

The 2022-23 season is about to start, practically a week separates the teams in preseason from the beginning, this time we will see a duel between Rennes vs Aston Villa, although at the table level the teams were in completely different circumstances last season, now they will be measured in a friendly duel, to be close to the start the teams should already be at an optimal level so we expect a great duel with very experienced and high quality players on the field.
10:58 AMa day ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live streaming of Rennes vs Aston Villa, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at Route de Lorient, at 11:00 AM ET.
