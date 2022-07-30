Goals and Highlights: Rennes 1-2 Aston Villa in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the broadcast of the game Rennes vs Aston Villa, this Saturday the teams faced each other as part of the closing of the preseason as they begin their competition next week, in a very close duel the visitor was the winner.
90´
The match ends with victory for Aston Villa.
88´
Aston Villa dominates possession waiting for the final whistle.
81´
Goooooooooooool for Aston Villa! Diego Carlos takes advantage of the cross from the left and with his head gives his team the lead.
80´
Aston Villa crosses from the right but the finisher fails to make contact.
76´
Foul in favor of Villa near the area.
72´
Rennes press high and put Aston Villa in trouble.
65´
There is still a tie on the field.
59´
Rennes shoots from outside the box but the ball goes wide.
53´
Aston Villa presses in the Rennes area.
46´
The second half begins.
45´
End of the first half.
35´
Aston Villa let go a clear opportunity with Diego Carlos.
31´
Villa arrives dangerously on the right.
25´
Coutinho shoots and the ball hits the post.
22´
Rennes close to taking the lead.
13´
Goooooooool for Aston Villa! Bailey scores and equalizes.
6´
Goooooooooooool for Rennes! A header gives the home side the lead.
0´
Start the game.
This is how the league will start
Aston Villa will visit Bournemouth next Saturday as part of the Premier League matchday 1, while Rennes will debut against Lorient next Sunday in the first matchday of Ligue One.
Starting XI Aston Villa
Here's how the visitors start:
Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Digne, Mcginn, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho.
This is how the home team comes out:
Mandanda, Traore, Bade, Theate, Truffert, Santamaria, Tait, Majer, Bourigeaud, Terrier, Laborde.
Villa minutes from start
This was the team's entrance:
Called Rennes
Goalkeepers:
Another Rennes casualty
Coming from the Academy of Stade Rennais FC and winner of the Coupe de France in 2019, 113 professional games in red and black, James Lea Siliki will discover the Portuguese championship.
Aston Villa is already at the stadium
The visitors have already arrived at the stadium:
Gerrard spoke about preseason work
"Preseason is about being fit, it's about being match fit and match ready, so we gave opportunities and playing time in the first half of preseason for everyone."
Rennes' withdrawal
Trained at the Red and Black Academy, Mathys Tel was transferred to Bayern Munich. A member of the 2005 generation, the striker, who was crowned European Under-17 champion last June, made 10 appearances for Rennes as a professional player.
Rennes' reactions to their new reinforcements
"Our priority was to sign a quality central defender, so we are very happy to welcome Arthur. He is an international we have been following for a long time and we are convinced that he will prove his qualities quickly, as he did last season in the Italian championship."
We continue
Thank you for following the Rennes vs Aston Villa game, today we will see a great duel in search of better soccer form, both teams are about to start the league and need to prove they are ready.
Where and how to watch Rennes vs Aston Villa live online
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Aston Villa player
Ollie Watkins, 26-year-old English striker, has established himself as the team's benchmark last season, he finished the season as the team's top scorer, the striker is one of the players who shoots the most shots on goal, his right foot is lethal so defenses will have to pay attention to this player.
Watch out for this Rennes player
Martin Terrier, the young Frenchman has stood out as Rennes' most productive attacker, with more than 35 games played last season the player has been able to score on more than 20 occasions, his good performances have led him to be an undisputed starter and his eye for goal makes him the player to follow.
Latest Aston Villa lineup
Martinez, Cash, Diego Carlos, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, Mcginn, Coutinho, Watkins, Ings.
Last lineup of Rennes
Alemdar, Traore, Françoise, Doue G, Truffert, Majer, Santamaria, Doué D, Bourigeaud, Abline, Sulemana.
Background
Walsall 0-4 Aston Villa
Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Rennes to prove it can compete for the top places
The previous season of Rennes was full of surprises, the team was somewhat irregular in the campaign, because it accumulated 12 defeats in the French league, however that was not an impediment to make a great campaign as they were five points behind the second place occupied by Marseille, Rennes also got a ticket to participate in a European competition in this case the Europa League, no doubt what awaits the team will be an attractive and very busy season, but if the team is intelligently reinforced they could be competitive all season, Aston Villa will be a great rival to measure where they stand.
The start of the season is approaching
The 2022-23 season is about to start, practically a week separates the teams in preseason from the beginning, this time we will see a duel between Rennes vs Aston Villa, although at the table level the teams were in completely different circumstances last season, now they will be measured in a friendly duel, to be close to the start the teams should already be at an optimal level so we expect a great duel with very experienced and high quality players on the field.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live streaming of Rennes vs Aston Villa, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at Route de Lorient, at 11:00 AM ET.