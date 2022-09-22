Japan vs United States: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Japan vs United States live?
What time is the Japan vs United States friendly match?
This is the starting time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 8:30 AM
Colombia: 7:30 AM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
USA (ET): 8:30 AM
Spain: 14:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 8:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 8:30 AM
England: 13: 30 AM
Australia : 22:30 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Jugador a seguir en Japón
Waturo Endo, midfielder of the Bundesliga's Stuttgart, is the reference of the midfield of the Japanese team, being a starter with his national team, he has scored a goal in the seven games of the season so far.
Player to watch in the United States
Chelsea Premier League player, Christian Pulisic is a hábil player who finished last season with a total of 6 goals and 2 assists with the blues, having a lot of experience in Europe and will be important for these friendly matches.
How does the United States arrive?
The United States is coming from a 1-1 draw against Salvador in a game that both teams ended with one player less, before beating Grenada five goals to nil in the last match they played, a match in which they made their debut in this edition of the CONCACAF Nations League. Meanwhile, in the last two friendly matches they played, they drew against Uruguay and defeated Morocco 3-0.
How does Japan arrive?
The Eastern team qualified for the 2022 World Cup after defeating Paraguay 4-1 and Brazil 1-0, both in friendly matches. They also played in the Kirin Cup tournaments in which they beat Ghana in the semifinals, while they were defeated in the final by Túnez. Lastly, they played the EAFF E1 in which they beat Hong Kong and South Korea, while they drew against China, finishing in first place with 7 points and without conceding a goal.
Background
Two meetings throughout history with an even balance since each team has won one match. The last time these teams met was in 2006 in a match that the U.S. team won 3-2. The first meeting between these teams was in 1993 when Japan won 3-1.
Venue: The match will be played at the Merkur Spiel Arena, a stadium located in Düsseldorf, which was inaugurated in 2004 and has a capacity of 54,600 spectators.
Preview of the match
Japan and the United States will meet in a friendly match, their third meeting in history.
