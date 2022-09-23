Iran vs Uruguay: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Iranian player
Mehdi Teremi, 30 year old center forward, currently plays for Porto of Portugal in the Primeira Liga, the player is one of the most important players in the forward line of his national team, this season he has scored 5 goals in 7 appearances, without a doubt his offensive contribution is good and if he can keep up the scoring pace for the World Cup, he can give his national team a pleasant group stage.
Watch out for this player from Uruguay
Federico Valverde, Real Madrid midfielder, is a player who in recent seasons has had an extraordinary growth, the player can play several positions on the field and in the matches is a player who constantly recovers and generates danger, so far this season he has given Madrid goals that culminate in victories and is currently one of the best players, no doubt he will arrive at the World Cup with a very positive inertia.
Latest Iranian lineup
Abedzadeh, Moharrami, Hosseini, Noorafkan, Hajdafi, Gholizadeh, Ezatolahi, Noroollahi, Jahanbakhsh, Azmoun, Teremi.
Latest Uruguay lineup
Rochet, Suarez, Araujo, Coates, Olivera, Valverde, Torreira, Vecino, Pellistri, Cavani, Arrascaeta.
Background
Iran 1-0 Iraq
Iran 1-0 UAE
South Korea 2-0 Iran
Iran 2-0 Lebanon
Iran 1-2 Algeria
Uruguay 1-0 Peru
Uruguay 1-0 Peru
Chile 0-2 Uruguay
Mexico 0-2 Uruguay
United States 0-0 Uruguay
Uruguay 5-0 Panama
Arbitration quartet
Uruguay on its way to another great World Cup
The Uruguayan national team has stood out for being a tough team that does everything possible to achieve victory, this team had a complicated qualifying round that ended with the dismissal of coach Tabáres, a historic coach for the national team, his place was taken by Diego Alonso, a young coach who came from a bad experience in the MLS, however, it was with this coach when Uruguay began to have positive results, This team has a very young but talented generation, names like Valverde, Araujo, Núñez are added to the experience of Cavani and Suárez to have a very competitive team in the World Cup, their group will be formed by Portugal, South Korea and Ghana, a very even group, but very competitive, this team will seek to transcend so it will not be easy to beat them and without problems could seek the highly prized championship.
Iran with a complicated task
The Iranian national team qualified to Qatar 2022 being the leader of group A in AFC, with 25 points, this is the maximum amount of points in the conference, this team already knows its rivals in group B, in the world cup there is no easy selection because all have been the best in each conference, Iran will share group with England, USA and Wales, undoubtedly a very competitive group where only England has managed to be world champion many years ago, this confrontation against Uruguay will give the team the recognition of the rough style of play with a lot of order, being in one of the most competitive groups requires a lot of preparation and it seems to be doing well.
Qatar is getting closer
Qatar 2022 is very close and everything is ready to receive the 32 teams that have earned a ticket to the greatest soccer festival, on this occasion we will see Iran, representative of the AFC against Uruguay, representative of CONMEBOL, in a preparation game, undoubtedly two powerful teams that will keep nothing to show that they are a great team difficult to beat, expectations are high in both squads, so in this test we will see a little of what they will show in Qatar.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live streaming of the Iran vs Uruguay friendly match. The match will take place at the NV Arena at 12:00 PM ET.